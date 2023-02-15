Many years ago, as a young Marine on board an aircraft carrier, the chaplain aboard called Mass that applied to everybody: Protestant, Catholic, Jew and several other denominations, for a Sunday morning service.
As an ol’ country boy, I was set agasp of such a number of personnel stuffed into a ship that size. In case you are wondering why I, as a Marine, was aboard an aircraft carrier, it’s easy: We had to qualify in working off an aircraft carrier same as naval operations.
Back to the subject matter — “religion.” That same God that oversaw naval operations did the same for Marines. So any ministry for Catholics, for instance, applied to all the rest.
That I came from Apple Springs Baptist Church and that God loved me made little difference when it came to believing in the faith of the Lord Jesus Christ. The chaplain ministered to each of us as if we all were picked up out of Apple Springs Baptist Church.
From that day forward, I’ve worked along the line that God nurtured my faith and directed my love of His son Jesus Christ. It has been pretty much that status ever since.
As a matter of fact, the Holy Spirit has helped me push my 95th birthday behind me and I’m now looking forward to another goal just beyond that rail fence ahead. Should be a snap, but you know how that is — a monkey wrench will show up, from somewhere, out of the unknown to play havoc.
The two journalists who work for the Trinity County News Standard, out of Livingston, need to stay put and help fight the cause that is driving desperately to inundate what made us what we are. I wasn’t much to begin with, yet, what there is of me I want to preserve the best of it.
I’ve learned from way back to let St. Paul lay out the problem and then teach you how to resolve a solution to make the painful thought become insignificant. And if, as many of us do, you look at the cause to begin with, after a time you create a relation to solve a pain in your side.
There may be some of you out there who remember working that ol’ mule so much that a bruise would appear on her shoulder and make her flinch and hesitate to pull her share of the workload. To help her with her pain, I’d make a harness adjustment. While doing so, I’d watch for her to swing her hairy tail loaded with cockleburs, wrapped around my face.
Look for resistance to come from the advisory. The advisory being Donald Trump. I’ve worked with men like Mr. Trump, and he tries very diligently to convince everyone that he is the “know all” man around. You don’t dare try to change his attitude. Donald Trump wants you to believe he is the messiah.
I was watching America’s enemy, and America’s enemy was watching me, before Mr. Trump joined America’s team quite sometime later. That’s OK — we both were doing the right thing: helping to keep America safe.
When I got home from the Pacific Far East, the Red Sea and the Egyptian territory, I looked for my brother Peledge and his wife in Houston.
Peledge got home just before the war with Japan ended. Several of the veteran soldiers made it home before Japan surrendered. Anyway, I got home in June 1946 and began looking for Peledge and Odevia, who were living at that time on north Main in Houston across the street from Ford Motor Company.
Peledge didn’t have a job at the time, and both of those guys were hungry. Peledge’s income was $20 per week. That was his unemployment check. In those days, $20 per week for 52 weeks was very well known simply as the 52-20 club. Some of you ole timers will recall, I’m sure.
Sometime later on in life, Peledge went to work at a Nash Motor Company named Vance and Sons. This was about a year and a half later, and things were changing, somewhat. I stopped by one day and we went to lunch. One plate lunch was one meat, three vegetables and a sweet of some sort. For the price of $1, the plate was loaded. The name of the place escapes me. The prices have changed a heck of a lot.
How did I get all the prices of food into this conversation? Good food has always been costly, and it’s always been hard to find good places to eat, even at those high prices.
There was a place on Jensen Drive that sold five well-made hamburgers for $1. Good hamburgers, too. Now you tell me inflation is good for the economy. Maybe so, but I like to use money for what it was created to do — use as a bargaining tool. It’s hard to find its equal in gold, silver, bronze. It may be workable in some areas, but it can’t be used in replacing money for everyday routine.
Even in religious circles, you’ll find it is a necessary tool to accomplish what Jesus Christ set out to do. We need currency available to conduct ordinary business. We don’t want these Washington, D.C., “wheeler dealers” ruining the color of money. Freedom of religion is quite different than of money, serving different purposes.
Back during the hard old Depression days, not many people understood what economy meant. Quite a few still don’t, I’m sorry to say. There is a better understanding by a good many knowledgable adults than there was in the 1950s.
Good luck to all you learned fellows of the Democratic or Republican financial management tools of the economy.
