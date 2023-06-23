NACOGDOCHES — International hacking group Rhysida this week leaked more than two dozen documents it says it stole from Stephen F. Austin State University in a cyberattack and announced plans to auction off other sensitive information harvested in the attack.

“We downloaded about 1.2 terabytes of data from their network, including SQL databases,” Rhysida said in an email to The Nacogdoches Daily Sentinel claiming responsibility for the attack.

