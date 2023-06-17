It’s Father’s Day weekend, so it might not be the exact right time to break this news to everyone out there. But if I’m being honest, most of us dads don’t have much of a clue about what we’re doing.
Maybe I shouldn’t put all dads in one broad spectrum, so I’ll limit it to myself.
When it comes to being a dad, I’m still not sure I have any idea of what I’m doing.
It’s certainly not the first time in my life I haven’t actually known what I’m doing, even though it is probably the most important one. I should probably give a few lifetime examples of how I came to this pretty obvious conclusion.
There was the first time I went to T-Ball practice with the Rangers. Sure, I’d hit the ball around in the yard with my dad, and we’d thrown the baseball more times than I can remember. There were T-Ball games with the neighborhood kids in the front yard.
But when it came to actual baseball practice with my friends and coach Ditsworth, I had absolutely no clue what I was doing.
Being a 5-year-old who could improvise a little bit, I did the only thing I knew how to do. I figured out who the best player on the team was and tried to do exactly what he was doing.
Sure, he hit the ball to the fence and I was lucky not to knock down the tee. But if I faked it hard enough, I at least looked like I had an idea of what I was doing.
When I got into the fifth grade, I made it to the county spelling bee. I was pretty smart for a 10-year-old, but I was going against the best middle schoolers in the county.
Fortunately for me, I had an older sister who was one of those middle schoolers. In theory, I knew if I did what Jill did, I wouldn’t look too dumb.
So when I got to the microphone, I looked pretty good when I confidently spelled my word “S-T-O-N-E-W-E-A-R” and was promptly told that I had missed the word and was the first one eliminated from the competition.
At least I looked like I knew what I was doing while standing up there.
Having no idea of what I was doing didn’t stop there.
Not long after I was hired at The Lufkin Daily News, I was sent to the state basketball tournament to cover the Hudson Lady Hornets as an 18-year-old rookie.
I took the deepest of breaths possible when I saw Chuck Cox, a friend I’d made from the Tyler Morning Telegraph. He was there to cover the story for the eventual state champion Winnsboro team.
I just kind of followed along his path, watching how a real reporter handled an event like this. Maybe that helped the rest of press row have no idea of how little I knew about being at a statewide event.
I’ve taken that approach pretty much everywhere along my path. If I don’t know what I’m doing, hopefully someone else does.
Fortunately I’ve gotten to the point where I can at least pretend I’m not totally lost thanks to my habit of following the lead of the right person.
That all brings me back to my original point about Father’s Day and how I really never had any idea exactly what I was doing as a dad.
Jaylen. Sierra. Spring. Cameron.
Sorry I had to break it to you like this. But I never really had any clue of exactly what I was doing when I was holding a newborn baby. And I probably know even less about what I’m doing now that we have four teenagers in the house.
As a 5-year-old, I knew to follow the lead of the star player. As an adult father, I just hoped following the lead of the good dads would pay off.
My dad always seemed like he had a pretty good idea of how to handle the most important role a man can have.
He was there for all of my games. He took me to see the Astros, Cowboys, Oilers, Globetrotters and any teams that came to the area.
He was there when I was a straight-A student. He was there when I was being an idiot.
So when I was a 26-year-old dad who didn’t have a clue of what I was getting into, I figured I could just follow that lead until somebody figured out I had absolutely no clue how to raise a kid.
As good of a dad as he was, my examples didn’t stop there.
My dad’s dad might have lived out in the country, which never was exactly my first place for entertainment. But somehow he made it feel like home even when I was completely out of my element.
Knowing he must have done quite a few things right with my dad, “Papa Henry” always seemed like a good example.
Then there was my mom’s dad, one of the smartest men I ever knew.
Yet, here I was at Papa Bill’s house or at his work as a kid playing on a computer football game he knew was just perfect for me.
I’m still imagining exactly how dumb I might have sounded with my 7-year-old questions asking if I should go with the blitz or a zone coverage on third and long. Meanwhile he sat a few feet away working on projects that were vastly more important in the scope of our community.
Fortunately for me, I never knew he might have things on his mind other than how to get the computer Cowboys to beat the Vikings. He never would have let me.
On Father’s Day, I’m lucky my dad is still here as an example for me, although I’ve only got memories of my grandpas.
All three of them gave me the chance to pretend like I knew what I was doing in this whole dad thing.
So if you happen to come across a social media Father’s Day post from my wife or mom about how great of a dad I am, you can know I’m doing the best I can.
But also know they’re probably giving me a little too much credit.
Even 16 years into this fatherhood thing, I’m still not sure I have any clue of exactly what I’m doing. Fortunately I had enough good examples throughout my life to make sure I didn’t completely screw it up.
Happy Father’s Day to all the great dads out there who always knew exactly what they were doing.
I don’t know how you do it.
And Happy Father’s Day to the ones like me who have are just winging it with the help we’ve had along the way.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.