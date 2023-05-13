As the son of a nurse, I learned from a pretty early age that there was a different set of rules.
Apparently my sister and I had a habit of calling up to our mom’s work for pretty much any reason. Being in our own little world, we didn’t quite grasp that there were other people who might have needed our mom’s attention even more than we did.
I don’t remember the exact rules that came from our frequent calls, but I remember the basic point of her explaining what an emergency phone call was for.
“Unless you’re bleeding more than a cup of blood or a bone is sticking out of your skin, then it’s not an emergency.”
I’m not sure if she knew how much I would take that advice to heart.
Therefore, when I got a little banged up while playing football at school, I knew better than to bother her with a phone call.
So just imagine her surprise when she walked into the house around 6 that night and I was sitting there in a chair with my leg propped up.
The only problem was my ankle was about the size of the football I’d been throwing when I got hurt.
Quite proud of myself for following her rules, I told her the bone wasn’t actually sticking out of the skin. Being a nurse, she could tell in about a second and a half that was merely a technicality.
Of course she sprung into action as only a mom can do. I was being X-rayed and sized up for a cast within about 30 minutes before learning a revised set of rules.
Apparently she overestimated my ability to use common sense.
Thankfully, she was kind enough to tell me the new rules without telling me exactly how much of an idiot I was.
I’ve got more memories than can fit into a simple column.
I don’t remember my mom as the crazy fan in the stands making a scene of yelling for me, my siblings or at a referee.
I also don’t remember many times when I looked up at the stands and she wasn’t there.
Simply being there was all the support I needed.
When I started working for the newspaper, she started a scrapbook of any and every article I’d written. There were times when someone would look for one of those articles.
I always knew exactly where to look.
Years later, she’s still got a running collection.
Above anything else, I remember she has always been there.
Thankfully she’s been there on the best of my days. Even more importantly, she’s always been there to help me through the worst ones, too.
On this day where we honor our mothers, I’ve got to admit I was blessed with the best.
On this Mother’s Day, the love doesn’t stop there.
My wife Barb readily admits she always wanted anywhere between zero and one child. Years later, all she can do is laugh. It might be a silly laugh or a forced one depending on the day’s situation.
She already had Cameron and Jaylen when we reconnected, and she added my daughters Sierra and Spring to her life long before we officially became a family.
Four teenagers under one roof can have anyone questioning their own sanity, but she’s still up to the challenge all these years later.
I know Mother’s Day isn’t easy for everyone. But it’s a day we can remember the lasting impressions made years later.
It’s never an easy day for Spring and Sierra, who will be going through their seventh Mother’s Day without the mom who brought them into the world.
For my parents, they’ve got a lifetime of memories from my grandmothers.
I’ve got stories that could go on for years, although I’m sure I’ve filled in the blanks I’ve long forgotten.
But when it comes to motherhood, this quote attributed to Maya Angelou keeps running through my mind.
“I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”
On this special day, we can take time to appreciate the way those moms out there made us feel.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.