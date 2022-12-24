Making New Year’s resolutions is a common tradition, but 77% of people who make them break them within just a few weeks. This year, focus on long-term lifestyle changes that can make a big impact on overall health and longevity.

“The start of a new year symbolizes a time for change, but adopting new, healthy habits isn’t limited to just one time of year,” said Daisy Thomas, nurse practitioner with Woodland Heights Adult Medicine. “Even small, incremental changes in lifestyle can make a big difference in overall health.”