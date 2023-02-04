The American College of Cardiology has recognized St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Lufkin for its demonstrated expertise and commitment in treating patients with heart failure. The Heart Institute of East Texas is one of the only two outpatient clinics in Texas and the 11th in the nation to receive this Partner in Care Heart Failure Accreditation.
The hospital, in partnership with the Heart Institute, was awarded Heart Failure Accreditation with Outpatient Services in January 2023, according to Deepak L. Bhatt, MD, MPH, FACC, chair of the ACC accreditation management board.
“St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Lufkin has demonstrated its commitment to providing East Texas with excellent heart care,” he said.
Heart failure is a chronic, debilitating disease affecting more than 6 million Americans; 1 in 5 Americans will develop heart failure in their lifetime. Heart failure is one of the leading causes of hospitalizations and readmissions in patients over 65 years old.
Fifty percent of patients with heart failure will have an average life expectancy of five years, but with appropriate treatment and management, individuals can live longer and with a better quality of life.
ACC Heart Failure-accredited facilities have attained proficiency in caring for their heart failure patients and providing valuable resources within the community to help manage the disease.
“We are proud to have achieved this prestigious recognition from the American College of Cardiology,’’ said Ravinder Bachireddy, MD, FACC, FCCP, FSCAI, ABVLM Diplomate, ACC Cardiovascular Champion and chief of cardiology at CHI St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Lufkin.
‘‘This is a reflection of cooperation and coordination between The Heart Institute of East Texas Cardiologists and the entire team of St. Luke’s Health- Memorial Lufkin health care professionals. Our team is committed to delivering world class care to our Heart Failure patients and improving their quality of life.”
The Heart Institute of East Texas offers comprehensive services to patients in Angelina and 11 surrounding counties with same day and next day appointments. This allows its heart failure patients easy access to quality care to avoid hospitalizations and improve quality of life.
Dr. Musa Khan, MD, FACC, MRCP, said that “by adopting the ACC Heart Failure with Outpatient Services accreditation standards and committing to the implementation of process improvement methodologies through pre-hospital care, early stabilization, acute care, transitional care and the management of Heart Failure patients’ post-discharge St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Lufkin and The Heart Institute of East Texas are working together to achieve better patient outcomes.’’
Monte Bostwick, CEO and market president for St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Lufkin said, “Hospitals that employ an evidence-based, protocol-driven, and systematic approach to managing heart failure have been able to reduce time to treatment and are able to identify and predict high-risk patients while also reducing length-of-stay and hospital readmissions and increasing patient satisfaction.
‘‘We are proud to partner with The Heart Institute of East Texas and to be recognized as a HeartCARE Center National Distinction of Excellence.”
