The American College of Cardiology has recognized St. Luke’s Health-Memorial Lufkin for its demonstrated expertise and commitment in treating patients with heart failure. The Heart Institute of East Texas is one of the only two outpatient clinics in Texas and the 11th in the nation to receive this Partner in Care Heart Failure Accreditation.

