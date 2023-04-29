Ravinder Bachireddy, MD, FACC, chief of cardiology at St. Luke’s Health-Memorial and president of The Heart Institute of East Texas, as one of the principal investigators, reports that “we participated and successfully completed a research study (BOAT-AF) on Atrial Fibrillation in conjunction with lead investigator Christopher P. Cannon, MD, professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, education director, Cardiovascular Innovation and Preventive Cardiology Section at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.”
This research study was published in the Journal of American Medical Association April 24. The study focused on improving the ways patients with Atrial Fibrillation are medically managed and developed new approaches to improve the appropriate use of oral anticoagulants in the medical management of Atrial Fibrillation.
Atrial Fibrillation is a common heart arrhythmia that if left untreated can lead to debilitating strokes, heart failure, hospital admissions and death. Patients with Atrial Fibrillation are treated with blood thinners to prevent blood from creating clots, which can lead to strokes. Physicians must assess their patient’s stroke risk and bleeding risk to make decisions about their medical management of Atrial Fibrillation.
The trial data supports the development of new approaches to improve the appropriate use of oral anticoagulants and suggests that a fresh discussion of the risks and benefits with shared decision-making may lead to more optimal treatment and better outcomes.
“I’m delighted to share your excellent work on the BOAT-AF study,” Cannon said. “Congratulations to everyone who did great work on this important project.”
J. Brendan Mullen, senior executive vice president of the American College of Cardiology, recognized the Heart Institute of East Texas as “one of the pioneering practices in conducting research out of the PINNACLE registry” and went on to state “your leadership in the BOAT-AF study has paid enormous dividends.”
