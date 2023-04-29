Ravinder Bachireddy, MD, FACC, chief of cardiology at St. Luke’s Health-Memorial and president of The Heart Institute of East Texas, as one of the principal investigators, reports that “we participated and successfully completed a research study (BOAT-AF) on Atrial Fibrillation in conjunction with lead investigator Christopher P. Cannon, MD, professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School, education director, Cardiovascular Innovation and Preventive Cardiology Section at Brigham and Women’s Hospital.”

This research study was published in the Journal of American Medical Association April 24. The study focused on improving the ways patients with Atrial Fibrillation are medically managed and developed new approaches to improve the appropriate use of oral anticoagulants in the medical management of Atrial Fibrillation.

