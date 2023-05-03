Editor’s note: This column was submitted last week and should have run in our most recent Weekend Edition.
Many of you may not be aware, but April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. Additionally, the last Sunday in April is known nationwide as Blue Sunday. This is a day for churches to come together and be a part of the solution by providing prayer and general liturgical support to children who are living in perilous situations. Even though this is the tail end of Child Abuse Prevention Month, I would be remiss to not address it. Hands down, the most precious and important resource in Lufkin is our children.
On the news, we often hear about some really sad situations for children. Then, for some reason, we think it is not happening in our “own backyard.” Unfortunately, that is not true. According to Child Protective Services data information, in 2022, there were 278 confirmed victims of child abuse in Angelina County. There also were 728 non-confirmed victims. To me, that basically means there was possible abuse but it couldn’t actually be confirmed. Therefore, those are additional causes of concern. I think for many of us, it is really hard to imagine these high numbers. I unfortunately do know this: Numbers don’t lie.
When I chose to run for city council and then mayor, I knew I didn’t want to turn a blind eye to the problems our community faces. We can always look the other way and have the light and easy conversations, but then if we do, there is not a way to make things better. Yes, I think Lufkin is a great place to live. Yes, I also think Lufkin can be better, particularly when it comes to this vulnerable population.
Of course, we have all heard the saying, “It takes a village to raise a child.” And we have also heard this one, “An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.” Some clichés are just words, but these really do hold true.
You might say, “How is child abuse prevented?” I am far from a person with all the answers, but I do know that helping families, providing good quality substance abuse programs and putting our children as priorities is a great way to start.
Some, but not all, of the great programs we have in Lufkin include The Mantooth House, The Kirkland House, CASA of the Pines, Drug Court, and Harold’s House. But do you know what would make those programs even greater? You. Those programs can grow and serve families even more if they had more volunteers and financial resources. However, on the flip side, those programs will struggle if people do not step up and become a part of the prevention.
Additionally, the schools are doing their part in working with families. I truly commend all the teachers in the school district who have made a choice to work with these children. We all know that children who come from difficult situations can sometimes be a real handful for the teachers due to the trauma they have experienced. Being there for those kids, the teacher and administrators is making a difference more than you will ever know. Thank you.
Even though Child Abuse Prevention Month is almost over, the issue is unfortunately not. Those 278 confirmed child abuse victims could really use your support. They are not a number. They are a child. I hope it can be our goal to band together and make every month child abuse prevention month. These kids deserve it.
