Editor’s note: This column was submitted last week and should have run in our most recent Weekend Edition.

Many of you may not be aware, but April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. Additionally, the last Sunday in April is known nationwide as Blue Sunday. This is a day for churches to come together and be a part of the solution by providing prayer and general liturgical support to children who are living in perilous situations. Even though this is the tail end of Child Abuse Prevention Month, I would be remiss to not address it. Hands down, the most precious and important resource in Lufkin is our children.

Mark Hicks is the mayor for the city of Lufkin. His email address is mhicks@cityoflufkin.com.