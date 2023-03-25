The college basketball playoffs — or what is more commonly called March Madness — are this time of year. I must admit, I never have really been into college basketball but I can respect the game and I do see why it would be interesting, especially if I participated in a bracket.

I recently ran across information on ESPN’s men’s tournament challenge. After one day and 16 games, there were only 658 perfect brackets remaining of the 20,056,273 submitted. As of today, there are now no brackets left that do not include wrong selections. It only took 25 games to completely break more than 20 million brackets.

Mark Hicks is the mayor for the city of Lufkin. His email address is mhicks@cityoflufkin.com.