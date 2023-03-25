The college basketball playoffs — or what is more commonly called March Madness — are this time of year. I must admit, I never have really been into college basketball but I can respect the game and I do see why it would be interesting, especially if I participated in a bracket.
I recently ran across information on ESPN’s men’s tournament challenge. After one day and 16 games, there were only 658 perfect brackets remaining of the 20,056,273 submitted. As of today, there are now no brackets left that do not include wrong selections. It only took 25 games to completely break more than 20 million brackets.
What is interesting is that out of more than 20 million submitted brackets, you would think at least one bracket would be perfect. Not only is that not the case this year, but there has never been a perfect bracket submitted … ever. Now in 2016, one man’s bracket almost succeeded. However, that dark horse men’s basketball team from Stephen F. Austin State University pulled off the upset. Once again, Deep East Texas and my alma mater were underestimated!
Much like the brackets, each person, at some point in their life, is going to make the wrong choice. Every day, all day long, we make educated guesses that fuel our decisions. But let’s face it: No one has a crystal ball. Making the wrong choice often is a hard pill to swallow and it is never fun. But it is part of life and unavoidable. By acknowledging that, a person handles it more maturely, and, if allowed, it can be a learning moment.
When I talk to people about how they select their bracket, they pick their winning teams for different reasons. It is most often the team’s rankings. But sometimes they may select a team to win for other random reasons. They may respect a certain player or simply like the mascot. Some reasons are pretty logical, while others are, needless to say, less conventional. And very often a person’s biases creep up and fuel the selections.
Often the word “bias” is considered a negative word. However, whether we like it or not, our entire lives are full of experiences that create them, and they are unavoidable. Biases are not always a bad thing, with positive biases sometimes being a good thing. For example, I probably have some positive biases about my three wonderful daughters! However, with biases, it is important to acknowledge and be aware of them. It is part of personal growth.
When working with the city council and city leadership, we all come to the table with different pasts and experiences. With that being the case, I truly applaud the professionalism and emotional intelligence each one of them has shown from city council meetings to the day-to-day tasks. We all strive to acknowledge our biases, make informed decisions and be mindful of other’s viewpoints.
These individuals have set the bar high and have helped me grow as a person.
Also, we are making a lot of choices or educated guesses about the way our city should move forward. I have perfect confidence that the best interests of Lufkin, Texas, are at the forefront of all the decisions. As stated before, none of us have a crystal ball but we are doing the best we can with the information we have. That is about all for which any of us can strive.
If you have not attended a city council meeting, I challenge you to consider it. You will witness a group of individuals displaying examples of true professionalism and quality leadership. The meetings are at 5 p.m. on the first and third Tuesdays of every month. Visit the city of Lufkin social media pages to find out more details.
March Madness will conclude April 3 with the championship game. Good luck to your favorite teams and your bracket choices. As I write this, it looks like the University of Houston is considered one of the favorites to win it all. Congrats to them for their great season. And congrats to me — because I also am part of a championship team.
