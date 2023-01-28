Have you ever heard the expression “Now we are cooking with steam”?
Maybe I’m aging myself, or maybe I’m just an old soul, but I do remember hearing people use that term. The term has sort of evolved using the analogy with a more common cooking resource. More likely now you will hear a person say, “Now we are cooking with gas.”
Either way, the sentiment is the same.
It is such a feeling of relief when a person can say that because the kinks have been worked out and things are on a productive path.
Maybe a trial period has ended. A strategic plan is getting positive results. Or possibly it is a new year, with positive changes and great opportunities. Now that 2023 has begun, I feel a great sense of excitement for our community.
This week, Tom Selman was sworn in as the new sheriff of Angelina County. I have known Tom a long time, as have so many members of this community. He has worked successfully in many different law enforcement positions, brings a multitude of experience and will lead with professionalism.
I have no doubt that Tom will be a part of the 2023 progress. Congratulations, Tom! My municipal colleagues and I look forward to working with you.
Another path to progress is the work with the city parks. Morris Frank Park is beginning a revitalization that is long overdue and much needed. How many thousands of citizens in Lufkin and around the nation have benefited from this ballpark?
Almost every child in this area has hit a ball off a tee there, and almost every parent or grandparent has cheered from the stands. It has been a sports staple in this community, and I look forward to seeing the beginning groundwork. Not only is there new revitalization with Morris Frank Park, but there also are other plans coming to fruition, which include pickleball courts and trail improvements.
On a different note, I would like to give an update regarding the 2022 Christmas activities.
When the city decided to bring in a seasonal ice skating rink, we didn’t know what kind of reception it would receive. We had high hopes, but we were venturing into the unknown. Upon reflection, maybe the aforementioned expression should be changed to “Now we are cooking with ice.’’
Ice Skating in the Pines was a phenomenal success. There were 6,615 tickets sold, with more than 2,000 being purchased by out-of-town guests. That means those visitors not only purchased the ice skating opportunity but they also would have eaten dinner, needed gasoline or purchased Christmas presents.
We were extremely pleased with the success, and I commend everyone who worked to make that happen. Lufkin saw a year-over-year visitor index increase of 22% for December 2022, with visitors spending an average of $107 per visit. I believe a lot of that is due to Ice Skating in the Pines and the hard work of everyone in our community by providing great options that make people want to flock to Lufkin.
As we move forward during this new 2023, I am proud of our recent progress, and I look forward to serving the city this year. Now ... we are cooking with gas!
