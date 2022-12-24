As we are now in the full swing of the holiday season, I hope it has been fantastic. I know it can be a busy time of year, but it is typically the good kind of busy. Whether it be the parade, ice skating, lighting of Rudolph or any of the other local holiday happenings, I hope that you have had a chance to experience the great things that have been going on here in Lufkin.

If you think back to your childhood Christmases, I am sure memories began to surface. The great thing about fond memories, as time goes, they grow in value. I am sure you have some memories you consider priceless; you wouldn’t sell them for the world.

Mark Hicks is the mayor for the city of Lufkin. His email address is mhicks@cityoflufkin.com.