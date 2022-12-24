As we are now in the full swing of the holiday season, I hope it has been fantastic. I know it can be a busy time of year, but it is typically the good kind of busy. Whether it be the parade, ice skating, lighting of Rudolph or any of the other local holiday happenings, I hope that you have had a chance to experience the great things that have been going on here in Lufkin.
If you think back to your childhood Christmases, I am sure memories began to surface. The great thing about fond memories, as time goes, they grow in value. I am sure you have some memories you consider priceless; you wouldn’t sell them for the world.
When thinking about my own childhood Christmases, I can remember two specific presents my parents gave me (a camcorder and a Dallas Cowboys jacket) that were my favorite gifts. But now that I am an adult, the gift itself is not the thing that makes the memory. The fact that my parents really paid close attention to my interests, put in efforts and found the exact thing I wanted. That is now the takeaway. My parents didn’t have to do all of that, but they did.
However, on another note, even though Christmas is considered “The most wonderful time of year,” it unfortunately is a time that can be hard on some people, depending on their station in life. For example, if someone recently lost a love one, had specific financial struggles or they do not have an opportunity to spend Christmas with their family.
One year I was helping with an event in the community that helped needy families. At the event, there was a lady I spoke with who was getting a food basket. She said something that really stuck with me. She said, “I used to be the person who was helping. Now I am the person needing the help.”
I share that with you because we never know when life is going to throw us a curveball, and we could end up in a situation where we are on the receiving end of assistance. I am sure that lady never thought she would hit rough times. Whatever those rough times may be, some time or another, we will all need some form of help or support. And that time could unfortunately be during the holidays. It can make this time of year particularly tough.
Therefore, I challenge you to not turn a blind eye to those dear folks in our community. Living in Lufkin, I take pride in how kind and caring our community members can be. You can make a difference.
Now, as we wrap up the Christmas season, cherish your memories, create a few new ones, and make that difference.
