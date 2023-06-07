Lufkin is a beautiful place to live. There is such nice greenery, pine trees and budding flowers this spring. However, it doesn’t matter how pretty the natural resources are if they have trash or garbage scattered around. It will dramatically take away from beauty, and beauty will then become an eyesore.

You may be thinking, “I’m not the one littering, so this is not my problem.” I can assure you that it is everyone’s problem. We all know about cause and effect: An action creates a situation and then consequences happen. Unfortunately, littering is one of them.

Mark Hicks is the mayor for the city of Lufkin. His email address is mhicks@cityoflufkin.com.