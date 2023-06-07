Lufkin is a beautiful place to live. There is such nice greenery, pine trees and budding flowers this spring. However, it doesn’t matter how pretty the natural resources are if they have trash or garbage scattered around. It will dramatically take away from beauty, and beauty will then become an eyesore.
You may be thinking, “I’m not the one littering, so this is not my problem.” I can assure you that it is everyone’s problem. We all know about cause and effect: An action creates a situation and then consequences happen. Unfortunately, littering is one of them.
It may not have ever occurred to you, but when a new business looks at establishing a location in Lufkin, it is going to spend a few days driving around and getting a feel for the area. What if they are considering two communities, and one is clean and the other is dirty? How do you think that might affect their decision? What if this is the new business that, in the future, employs your children and gives them a great livelihood? What if that business chooses another town and Lufkin loses out on this opportunity? It would affect all of us.
Maybe that circumstance wouldn’t happen, but if a city has trash and there is an abundance of littering, it reflects much more. It can give off the impression that people do not take pride in where they live, and, frankly, that the people are just downright inconsiderate.
Here are a few easy tips that we can all do to help:
■ Ensure garbage is bagged properly before putting it in the trash cans and dumpsters.
■ Properly secure loads with tarps or covers when transporting loose items in the back of a truck.
■ Pay attention to public areas like parks and shopping centers. Do your part by using the trash cans available, and let the entities responsible for the collection of trash know if their trash cans are full and need servicing.
■ Be mindful and utilize the days Angelina/Beautiful Clean has available in our community to help keep our community clean.
■ Get together with your service clubs, youth groups and families to participate in a clean-up. A/BC has items available to help with these projects, such as gloves, trash bags, etc.
I would like you all to know the city is additionally working to tackle this issue. I have been in close communication with Sherriff Tom Selman, and he is working on having the inmate population be more involved in ways to help the city by utilizing them to assist with roadside trash collection.
We also are working to develop an anti-littering campaign. Additionally, we all know there are statewide deterrents, such as monetary fines, that are an available option.
Lastly, and probably the most important, parenting includes a lot of teaching your children by leading as an example. If you are at a park with your children and you see trash, you and your children can pick it up. It is a great way to teach children to be proud and responsible citizens. I also would bet that a person is a lot less likely to litter if they have had to clean up that area in the past.
I know we all want to live in a beautiful community, and with everyone’s help and support, that is a realistic expectation. So do your part and help keep Lufkin clean.
