Before I was elected mayor in May 2021, I had already been a member of the city council, so I was pretty attuned to municipality work. However, when I became mayor, several of my goals shifted, one of them being to work strategically at collaborations.
Why are collaborations important for Lufkin, Texas? There are many good sayings, quotes and slogans regarding collaborations, or what most of us call it: teamwork.
This quote by Henry Ford is great and truly represents my feelings: “Coming together is a beginning, staying together is a process, and working together is a success.” Additionally, in that same regard, anytime we hear a great athlete speak of their abilities, it is always attributed to not just their talent but a team who helped those successes reach the next level.
I firmly believe teamwork and collaborations will be the catalyst for our city’s next-level successes.
The 88th Texas legislative session began Jan. 10 and will continue until May 29. A lot, and I mean a lot, will be taking place during this session. Before it even began, more than 1,600 bills already were filed, and sources say there is some expectation that there will be close to 10,000-15,000 total filed bills when it concludes in May.
This session has the potential to bring some major opportunities to our area. I remember when state Rep. Trent Ashby began as our representative; it seems like yesterday. Now he is a seasoned member and has proven he will work hard to create positive outcomes for his constituents. Additionally, he always is willing to work with others and puts collaboration as a priority. I am proud he is representing Angelina County.
Attending this session in Austin were many local individuals for what is called Chamber Day. The Lufkin/Angelina County Chamber of Commerce partnered with the Nacogdoches County Chamber to hear from legislators and express local needs.
When we collaborate with Nacogdoches County, or any of our neighboring counties, it creates a larger, more impactful representation and makes our East Texas area a powerful force.
I greatly appreciate the Leadership Lufkin Class of 2023, the individuals or businesses that sponsored their participation and all the other guests who traveled to represent the East Texas area and provide advocacy for the needs and issues of our community.
One nice breath of fresh air has been the support and teamwork Lufkin has received from our new U.S. Congressman Pete Sessions. Just this month, he visited Lufkin to discuss collaborations, teamwork and much more. Not only was he in Lufkin this month, but he also visited Crockett and Trinity.
Sometimes we make unfair assumptions that people from big cities may not put our interests as a priority. However, from just this little time our area has been in his district, he has been to Lufkin several times and has been in great communication with our city leaders to make sure our needs are at the forefront. It appears we have been awarded a fortunate opportunity to be in U.S. Rep. Pete Session’s district, and he has made a great first impression.
As we are progressing further into 2023, I am excited about these collaborations, and I look forward to working together with other entities, individuals and communities to create more positive outcomes and opportunities for Lufkin, Texas. I cannot wait to see our next-level successes unfold due to the future teamwork and collaborations.
