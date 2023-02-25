Before I was elected mayor in May 2021, I had already been a member of the city council, so I was pretty attuned to municipality work. However, when I became mayor, several of my goals shifted, one of them being to work strategically at collaborations.

Why are collaborations important for Lufkin, Texas? There are many good sayings, quotes and slogans regarding collaborations, or what most of us call it: teamwork.

Mark Hicks is the mayor for the city of Lufkin. His email address is mhicks@cityoflufkin.com.