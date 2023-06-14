featured HOME grant program will replace substandard housing in Huntington By VALERIE REDDELL/The Lufkin Daily News Valerie Reddell Author email Jun 14, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The city of Huntington will host an information session about a homeowner reconstruction assistance program that helps low-income property owners replace homes in dilapidated condition.The meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Huntington City Hall.Applicants must meet federal income guidelines and have a clear deed or title to the property, and property tax accounts must be up to date.Selected homeowners will have a new or substantially renovated home on the same lot.The city has contracted with GrantWorks of Austin to administer the program. All costs are paid by the government.Applications are now available for pickup at city hall.. Completed applications must be submitted by Sept. 1.For help in completing the application, call Ermelinda Bost at (512) 387-1583 or email her at Ermelinda.bost@grantworks.net. Valerie Reddell’s email address is valerie.reddell@lufkindailynews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Computer Science The Economy Construction Industry Law Politics Sports Valerie Reddell Author email Follow Valerie Reddell Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesIt's ciao time: Manhattan's closure opens door for Napoli's first Lufkin ventureLufkin Creative polishing applicationPOLICE REPORTS: Local authorities report seven arrestsRiding high: Local rodeo stars ready for national eventPOLICE REPORTS: Diboll man charged with indecent exposure at fast food joint25 years after James Byrd Jr. was killed for being Black, his loved ones question how much has changed in TexasSabani relishing travel, family time in retirement but will miss Manhattan and his customersPOLICE REPORTS: Local authorities report 14 arrestsDeputies seize 271 marijuana plants after man overdoses at grow houseCounty jail aces first inspection since Selman took office Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
