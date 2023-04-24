NACOGDOCHES — The final vote by the Texas Legislature on allowing Stephen F. Austin State University to join the University of Texas system could come as early as Tuesday.
Enabling legislation by state Sen. Robert Nichols (R-Jacksonville) passed the Senate this week, and state Rep. Travis Clardy (R-Nacogdoches) plans to substitute it for his identical bill for a vote Tuesday.
Clardy postponed a scheduled vote on his House Bill 2639 Thursday to be able to substitute in Senate version and eliminate the typical back and forth process of reconciling differences in bills from each chamber.
“I think it’s best practice if I’ve got legislation that is really important,” Clardy said of introducing identical bills in both chambers. “Whichever bill can make it across the Rotunda first is the one we’ll move. There’s no ego in this. We just want it to pass as smoothly and efficiently as possible.”
The move allowed Nichols’ SB 1055 to pass the House Higher Education Committee Thursday afternoon, and it is expected to be approved by Calendars ahead of Tuesday’s vote.
“There’s no opposition. We’ve had broad support by our colleagues in the Senate and the House. There is no pushback from anybody working against our bills,” Clardy said.
Nichols’ Senate Bill 1055 unanimously passed the Senate Monday before sailing though the committee hearing.
“It’s got a lot more attention than any other piece of legislation that I’ve ever moved as far as in-depth focus and really bright people who are knowledgable in this space,” Clardy said.
The bill amends the Texas Education Code to abolish SFA and immediately reestablish the university as part of the UT System. It requires a two-thirds approval in the House to pass. That means the legislation would go into effect once it was signed by Gov. Greg Abbott rather than September, when new laws typically take effect.
“It’s a higher burden to hit, but that means that the bill as soon as he puts his ink on there, that’s the law,” Clardy said.
In addition to establishing SFA as a member of the UT system, the bill spells out that university would be entitled to funding through the Permanent University Fund as provided for in the Texas Constitution just as any other member institution.
The bill allows for all student credits to transfer along with a transfer of the university’s assets, bonds and contracts to the UT System. SFA’s investments are currently managed by Texas A&M.
Last summer, SFA’s board of regents decided to evaluate whether to join one of the state’s university systems. University officials began gathering feedback in the fall and regents accepted an offer from the University of Texas System in November.
The UT System offered the largest financial incentive — $124 million in resources over the next four years, which was more than the three other systems combined. Texas A&M made the second highest offer at $33 million.
Texas Tech University and the Texas State University System also showed interest in having SFA join.
SFA president Steve Westbrook has been leading the transition for the university. He has filled in since the departure of Scott Gordon in 2022 and has maintained that he will return May 31.
Regents are scheduled to meet today though Tuesday and will consider a variety of personnel matters. The agenda is not specific on whether employment of a new president will be discussed or voted on.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.