NACOGDOCHES — The final vote by the Texas Legislature on allowing Stephen F. Austin State University to join the University of Texas system could come as early as Tuesday.

Enabling legislation by state Sen. Robert Nichols (R-Jacksonville) passed the Senate this week, and state Rep. Travis Clardy (R-Nacogdoches) plans to substitute it for his identical bill for a vote Tuesday.

Josh Edwards’ email is josh.edwards@dailysentinel.com.