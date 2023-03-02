A Hudson school board member proved the long arm of the law can reach far indeed by participating this week in the recovery near the Mexico border of a district-owned truck stolen in San Antonio.
Hudson ISD staff and students who spent the weekend at the San Antonio Ag Mechanic’s Show woke up Monday to find themselves “in a slight predicament,” as superintendent Donny Webb described it. A district-owned truck and a gooseneck trailer loaded with one of the projects had been stolen overnight from the hotel parking lot, he said.
Around midnight Wednesday, the truck suddenly appeared at a checkpoint south of Eagle Pass headed to the Mexican border with switched license plates that did not quite match the vehicle's description, Webb said.
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers tried to stop the truck when a pursuit began.
“Ironically, Hudson ISD board member Rusty Pitts, who also serves as a Texas state trooper, was on a rotation serving to protect the Texas border and followed in the pursuit,” Webb said.
After troopers spiked the tires, the truck came to rest. That’s when Pitts “was shocked to realize the truck belonged to his own district,” according to Webb.
“How cool is that?” Webb said.
The stolen trailer and project have yet to be found, but Webb said Hudson is proud of the difficult work DPS and its troopers endure daily to protect and serve.
“It’s not every day that a recovery story is this unique,” Webb said. “Thank you, troopers.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.