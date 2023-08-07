Hudson Police Department

A familiar face will be taking on the role of chief of police in Hudson in the wake of longtime lawman Jimmy Casper’s retirement from the position.

BeJa Hopson — a reserve officer and IT technician for the city — was named chief of the Hudson Police Department Wednesday during a special city council meeting. He brings to the job more than two decades of experience in law enforcement and a Master Peace Officer License, according to a press release from the city.

