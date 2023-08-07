A familiar face will be taking on the role of chief of police in Hudson in the wake of longtime lawman Jimmy Casper’s retirement from the position.
BeJa Hopson — a reserve officer and IT technician for the city — was named chief of the Hudson Police Department Wednesday during a special city council meeting. He brings to the job more than two decades of experience in law enforcement and a Master Peace Officer License, according to a press release from the city.
Hopson’s goal as chief is to fill three vacant officer positions and build morale within the department, the release states. And he said he looks forward to spending the first months in his new position getting to know the staff and promoting safety within the city.
“We have some good people and I hope to get a few more,” he said.
He said citizens should not expect an influx of tickets or arrests, however, as he told the city his goal is to help Hudson remain a peaceful and happy community where residents can feel safe.
Hopson began his law enforcement career as a deputy constable for the Precinct 1 Angelina County Constable’s Office, where he served civil and criminal court dockets, before serving as a patrol officer for 10 years as a deputy with the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office.
“I got into it when I was young, and I thought it would be something exciting to do,” Hopson said. “I went through (the training) and was able to do it.”
He said he has enjoyed the work since the training for his new job began, balancing his career in law enforcement with his business in IT support, and will continue to provide IT support services to the city, the release states.
Hopson is the father of two boys, one who is in college and another who will attend Bonner Elementary School this year. He and his wife, Jeanievev, celebrated their 14th anniversary last week and have been together for 20 years.
