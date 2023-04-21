The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality on Friday notified the Hudson Water Supply Corp. that the drinking water being supplied to customers has exceeded the maximum contaminant level for total trihalomethanes.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has established the maximum contaminant level for total trihalomethanes to be 0.080 milligrams per liter based on the locational running annual average and has determined it is a health concern when exceeding levels.
The analysis of drinking water for the affected area of Hudson Water Supply in total trihalomethanes indicates a compliance value of 0.083 mg/L during the first quarter of 2022.
Trihalomethanes are a group of volatile organic compounds formed when chlorine, added to the water during the treatment process for disinfection, reacts with naturally occurring organic matter in the water, according to the TCEQ.
Some people who drink water containing trihalomethanes in excess of the maximum contaminant level over many years may experience problems with their liver, kidney, or central nervous systems, and may have an increased risk of getting cancer, the TCEQ states.
Affected customers do not need to use an alternative water supply, though they may want to talk to their doctors if they have health concerns about how trihalomethanes may affect them, according to the TCEQ.
Hudson Water Supply is flushing its deadend lines more often to address the issue, according to a statement posted on its website.
That statement directs anyone with questions to contact Brad Naron at (936) 676-9457.
