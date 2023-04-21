Water quality

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality on Friday notified the Hudson Water Supply Corp. that the drinking water being supplied to customers has exceeded the maximum contaminant level for total trihalomethanes.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has established the maximum contaminant level for total trihalomethanes to be 0.080 milligrams per liter based on the locational running annual average and has determined it is a health concern when exceeding levels.