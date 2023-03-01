Five years ago (thereabouts, anyway) I was freezing in the Utah cold and wondering what the heck I was going to do.
I was a little over two months free of a terrible relationship, working a job I hated and preparing for a trip to Europe alone because … Life. But I had also applied to this little newspaper in a town I’d never heard of doing who knows what. I sure didn’t.
In about a week, I would receive an email from Jeff Pownall asking me what I knew about Lufkin and why I was willing to move out of my beautiful mountain ranges for this little community. I told him what I could Google search on the town — lady steals a police vehicle — and said I wanted to move here for five years so I could learn how to be a journalist.
He said that was great, and after a two-hour long phone interview sometime a week or two later and a week spent in the Netherlands and Scotland, I had the job.
I remember the feeling of utter excitement about the idea of finally becoming a real-life, honest-to-goodness newspaper reporter. I jumped and screamed and quickly began making preparations for my move south.
Giving my two weeks notice was a great moment.
It is strange to me now, sitting at my desk with almost all my belongings piled into a box on my desk, to draw these comparisons. Giving my two weeks notice here was both exhilarating and horrifying.
Each moment I’ve had this week has been accompanied by the bittersweet realization that it is my last time.
My last time writing a zoo critter story for The Lufkin Daily News.
My last time attending the Lufkin City Council meeting for The Lufkin Daily News.
My last time taking a walk downtown to escape the cold confines of The Lufkin Daily News newsroom.
My hands shake a little bit as I type out this one last piece as a reporter for The Lufkin Daily News. OK, I may be crying a bit. It’s fine.
In just under five years, I met the love of my life, made a lot of people mad, won a few awards and made some of the greatest friends I could ever imagine. I’ve been busy.
There are many of you I wanted to visit personally and explain my reasons for leaving and where I’m headed and why you can still count on me. And I can think of several of you who will find my lack of contact rather rude. I expect your phone calls and texts this morning after you pick up the paper. Yes, Bill, Ted and Bob — I mean you. Sorry.
The people at this paper have taught me lessons I needed to take the next step. I have thicker skin, am more empathetic and have a much better understanding of what it takes to write a good story.
And there are a lot of things they gave me the space to learn by myself. I spent years dedicated to becoming a better investigative reporter, grateful for my editors’ opinions and criticism, and months learning how to reach humanity.
Local journalism is important and it is necessary. But the work is also demanding and stressful and oftentimes difficult. Beyond the breaking news stories and the countless meetings, feeling the weight of exposing corruption and holding people accountable wears on you.
I find myself hiding my own beliefs and values behind a seal of objectivity. I’ve written stories I’m exceptionally proud of — but I’ve also written pieces I would have preferred to see in the trash bin.
That’s the business.
But now I’m going to learn how to take charge of my own life.
You’ll still see my name in the paper, but it won’t be as frequently. Please be patient with those I’m leaving behind — they’re about to take on a lot more work, and it’s going to be difficult. They need your support, not your rude opinions.
I’m not leaving this community, and I still plan on being there for you if you need it. There are still a few issues to be resolved, I know. But it is time I take what I’ve learned and make something for myself out of it.
I’m scared to death. But I also cannot stop feeling that excitement for where my path will take me next.
Lastly, Lufkin — you are the first town I’ve ever felt any hometown pride for. And there is a very good reason for that. Despite all the bad we see and feel, this town is built upon a foundation of kindness. Even those who I believe have done wrong have done so with the best possible hopes and intentions for this community, and we cannot forget that.
And to the Walmart greeter I ran away from about five years ago because I wasn’t used to Southern hospitality — Hi, I’m doing great. You?
