Human trafficking is a serious and nuanced epidemic that affects millions across the globe — and here at home.
The Family Crisis Center of East Texas is seeking to raise awareness of this crime in the community by hosting a free screening Tuesday of the ‘‘Surviving Sex Trafficking’’ documentary at The Pines Theater, 113 S. First St. Doors open at 5 p.m. with light refreshments and the program begins at 6 p.m.
Human trafficking is defined as a crime that involves exploiting a person for labor, services or commercial sex, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Victims are exploited through a third party for money or gain by force, fraud or coercion. Texas ranks second in the United States in human trafficking cases, according to the National Human Trafficking Hotline. January is designated as Human Trafficking Awareness Month.
“Sex and labor traffickers target people with histories of abuse and then use violence, threats, lies, false promises, debt bondage or other forms of control and manipulation to keep the victim involved,’’ said Whitney Burran, executive director of the Family Crisis Center.
“More often than not, victims are unaware that they are entering a human trafficking situation. They think they are going to a new job opportunity, meeting an intimate partner, or even going on a vacation.”
Directed by and featuring award-winning filmmaker Jain monk Sadhvi Siddhali Shree, ‘‘Surviving Sex Trafficking’’ follows the journey of trafficking survivors, their conversations with other victims and trips to women’s shelters around the world.
It’s an intimate look at how the survivors escaped, learned to survive and how they continue to grapple with repressed trauma from the horrific events they experienced.
The screening is part of the agency’s month-long awareness campaign, Things Aren’t Always What You See.
“The goal of this campaign is to open the public’s eyes about the problem of human trafficking in our community, bring to light the plight of trafficking victims and spotlight the availability of resources and support services for those in need in the East Texas area and beyond,” Burran said.
If you or someone you know is the victim of human trafficking, call the Family Crisis Center hotline 24 hours a day seven days a week for free and confidential help, 1-800-828-7233 or send a text to (936) 552-9256.
