Human trafficking is a serious and nuanced epidemic that affects millions across the globe — and here at home.

The Family Crisis Center of East Texas is seeking to raise awareness of this crime in the community by hosting a free screening Tuesday of the ‘‘Surviving Sex Trafficking’’ documentary at The Pines Theater, 113 S. First St. Doors open at 5 p.m. with light refreshments and the program begins at 6 p.m.

