HUNTINGTON — Huntington Brookshire Brothers’ longtime store director retired this week after serving the regional grocery company for the past 35 years. Doug Everett celebrated with family, friends, employees and coworkers at a reception in his honor April 14.
Everett was a Brookshire Brothers store director for 22 years and served 18 of those years in Huntington.
During that time, he mentored thousands of employees, including countless teenagers who got their first job stocking shelves or sacking groceries at the store on North Main Street. He taught each one the value of hard work and can recall numerous men and women by name who have flourished in their careers, whether it was at Brookshire Brothers or elsewhere.
However, Everett credits any success he may have had over the past several decades to those around him.
“I have an amazing staff. You just cannot do your job as a store director without an amazing staff around you, and I couldn’t ask for a better one. They make me look good,” Everett said with a laugh. “From the bottom of my heart, thank you.”
He worked long hours, and even longer days, making sure the Huntington community had a nice, safe place to shop. Willing to help wherever he could, Everett served on the company’s Donations Committee and could be seen each Christmas towing the Brookshire Brothers float at the annual Huntington, Zavalla and Lufkin parades.
He is well-loved by his employees and fellow coworkers and will be missed.
“He’s always been the kind of person who supports the team and supports everyone around him,” said Brookshire Brothers district director Dalen Welch.
In his retirement, Everett said he plans to “date my wife every day” and spend as much time as possible with his grandchildren.
Zavalla store director Allen Byers will take Everett’s place and will eventually transition to the new store currently under construction on U.S. Highway 59 south.
