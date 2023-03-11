PINELAND — Destiny Williams sank to the floor of her apartment, wailing.

For the better part of a year, Williams, 24, had been on the way up. She’d gotten a steady job working at a chicken plant and moved into this tidy duplex in the same complex where her grandparents raised her. She’d gotten big leather couches and squeezed a heavy set of wooden bunk beds into the back bedroom for her two children.

This reporting was supported by the International Women’s Media Foundation’s Reproductive Rights Reporting Fund.

Freelance photographer Ilana Panich-Linsman contributed to this story.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at texastribune.org/2023/03/09/east-texas-women-pregnancy-health/.

The Texas Tribune is a member-supported, nonpartisan newsroom informing and engaging Texans on state politics and policy. Learn more at texastribune.org.