Months after one of the country’s largest private prison companies was accused of defrauding Texas by collecting millions of dollars for in-person therapy it didn’t provide to prisoners, a state investigation found there was no fraud because prison officials sanctioned the practice.

In Texas, many prisoners who have been granted parole must first complete final rehabilitation programs focused on life skills, substance abuse or sex offenses before being released. The programming, often run by the private prison group Management & Training Corporation, generally takes three to nine months, involving group therapy, individual therapy and other services.

