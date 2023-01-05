LUFKIN — For 18 years, East Texans have been represented in Congress by a prominent Republican known more for propagating conspiracy theories than for passing laws. But the region’s new representative, Congressman-elect Nathaniel Moran, plans to strike a different tone in Washington, D.C.

The retired Smith County judge, also a Republican, is among seven newly elected members of Congress from Texas who are expected to be sworn in today, joining 31 other Texans in the U.S. House of Representatives.

"It takes time to get stuff done”: New Texas congressman promises results, not rhetoric" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.

