Junior Achievement USA is presenting State Farm with a bronze level U.S. President’s Volunteer Service Award in appreciation of its partnership and support.
The U.S. President’s Volunteer Service Award was presented nationwide to 65 organizations. Commitment to educating the community to financial literacy earned State Farm its 15th bronze-level award.
President George W. Bush established the President’s Council on Service and Civic Participation in 2003 to recognize the contributions volunteers make in communities and encourage more people to serve. The council created the President’s Volunteer Service Award program to thank and honor individuals who, by their demonstrated commitment and example, inspire others to engage in volunteer service.
In 2006, Junior Achievement became an official certifying organization for the award, which recognizes corporations with a U.S. presence that provide volunteers to teach JA programs anywhere in the world.
“Junior Achievement volunteers are important mentors for young people, bringing our programs to life,” said Brook Durham, Junior Achievement of Angelina County. “JA volunteers share their experiences and skills with students, while teaching them how to manage money, succeed in the workforce or start a business that grows the economy. JA’s volunteers are critical to our organization’s success and are a vital part of our mission.”
She said State Farm has been a valuable supporter of JA of Angelina County, recently giving a $25,000 Good Neighbor Citizenship grant to support JA Angelina County programming.
Junior Achievement volunteers help build communities by empowering the next generation’s success. According to Durham, JA could not exist without the dedication of its volunteers. Last school year, State Farm contributed more than 1,000 volunteer hours to Junior Achievement.
Durham said Junior Achievement’s kindergarten through high school programs are delivered across the county by a network of dedicated volunteers, including State Farm volunteers. JA programs provide innovative, hands-on work readiness, entrepreneurship and financial literacy education to students in and around Angelina County each year.
