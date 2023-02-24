ABILENE — A.J. Cajuste scored a career-high 29 points to lead the SFA Lumberjacks to a 91-87 double-overtime thriller over Abilene Christian Wednesday night.

Sadaidriene Hall added a double-double for SFA (18-10, 10-5) with 18 points and 10 rebounds while Nigel Hawkins added 11.

