ABILENE — A.J. Cajuste scored a career-high 29 points to lead the SFA Lumberjacks to a 91-87 double-overtime thriller over Abilene Christian Wednesday night.
Sadaidriene Hall added a double-double for SFA (18-10, 10-5) with 18 points and 10 rebounds while Nigel Hawkins added 11.
Ali-Abdou Dibba led six ACU (13-14, 7-9) players into double digits with 21 points. Joe Pleasant added 19, Immanuel Allen had 12, Damien Daniels scored 11 and Airion Simmons and Hunter Jack Madden added 10 apiece.
Jossell started the scoring in the second overtime with a layup to give the Lumberjacks their first lead since the end of regulation. The Wildcats then took advantage of two fouls committed by the ‘Jacks and converted four free-throws to take a two-point lead.
In the final 90 seconds of double-overtime, the Lumberjack’s star of the night, Cajuste, made two jumpers and two free throws to give the ‘Jacks a four-point lead that was big enough to finally hold off ACU.
In the longest game of the year for the ’Jacks, SFA outdid ACU in: field goal percentage (54-39), 3-point percentage (57-33), points in the paint (40-32), and blocks (5-1).
The Lumberjacks return home for their final homestand of the year. SFA will take on California Baptist University at 6 p.m. Sunday.
