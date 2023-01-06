NACOGDOCHES — Sadaidrene Hall scored 18 points, Latrell Jossell had 15 and the SFA Lumberjacks picked up a 69-60 win over the New Mexico State Aggies at Nacogdoches’ Johnson Coliseum on Wednesday night.
Roti Ware scored 11 points for SFA, which improved to 11-5 overall and stayed perfect in WAC play at 3-0.
New Mexico State (7-8, 0-3) was led by Xavier Pinson, who scored a game-high 20 points.
It was a strong defensive outing for the Lumberjacks from the opening tip. After allowing a layup, the ‘Jacks held NMSU scoreless for seven minutes during an 11-0 run.
The Lumberjacks grew their lead to 30-14 before the Aggies found their footing with a 10-1 rnu that trimmed the margin to 31-24 at halftime.
The Lumberjacks regained a double-digit lead in the first four minutes of the second half before the Aggies made it a one-possession game.
Nana Antwi-Boasiako and Latrell Jossell nailed back-to-back 3-pointers to give the ’Jacks a comfortable lead once again. The defensive highlight of the night came when Jaylin Jackson-Posey, who was making his first game back from injury, threw up a monster block on an attempted DaJuan Gordon dunk. The ’Jacks rode out most of the second half with a double-digit lead thanks to Jossell, who made three additional 3-pointers.
The Lumberjacks lead in the following statistical categories: field goal percentage (42.4-39.0), 3-point percentage (35.0-31.6), free throw percentage (63.2-53.3), blocks (6-3), fast break points (6-2), steals (7-3), points off turnovers (18-8) and second chance points (12-11).
