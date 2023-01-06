SFA hoops

SFA’s Jaylin Jackson-Posey dribbles against New Mexico State during WAC action at the Johnson Coliseum Wednesday night.

 SFAJacks.com

NACOGDOCHES — Sadaidrene Hall scored 18 points, Latrell Jossell had 15 and the SFA Lumberjacks picked up a 69-60 win over the New Mexico State Aggies at Nacogdoches’ Johnson Coliseum on Wednesday night.

Roti Ware scored 11 points for SFA, which improved to 11-5 overall and stayed perfect in WAC play at 3-0.

