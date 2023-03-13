featured top story Jasper man dies Saturday in shooting on Charlton Road By VALERIE REDDELL/The Lufkin Daily News Valerie Reddell Author email Mar 13, 2023 Mar 13, 2023 Updated 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Angelina County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public after a Jasper resident died Saturday from a gunshot wound.Capt. Alton Lenderman said Monday that deputies were called to the 400 block of Charlton Road after shots were fired during a disturbance.Arriving deputies found a large group of people gathered at the Cabbage Patch Club and a deceased victim.Although the victim’s identity has not been released, Lenderman said the victim is from the Jasper area.Detectives returned to the scene Monday and are continuing their investigation.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Angelina County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 634-3332 or call CrimeStoppers at (936) 639-TIPS. Valerie Reddell's email address is valerie.reddell@lufkindailynews.com. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Weapons Job Market Armed Forces Law Valerie Reddell Author email Follow Valerie Reddell Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFormer Huntington baseball player receives probation in hazing scandalBook recognizes Lufkin Little League teams as Top 100 of all timeTrinity County authorities searching for missing 8-year-old girlPOLICE REPORTS: Local authorities report 11 arrestsNew TV series features 1 Way Diesel PerformanceZoning requests get nod from city councilPOLICE REPORTS: Police arrest man for assault/family violenceWoodland Heights Medical Center names Texas native its new CEOBUSINESS ROUNDUP: Book store to begin second chapter in new locationLufkin council to consider zoning changes at today’s meeting Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
