Sting Ray Anthony

Sting Ray Anthony plays his guitar while standing on his bassist’s instrument during his Jukebox Rocks show. That show, along with the all-girl do-wop band Shake Rattle & Roll, will be at The Pines Theater March 31.

 Contributed

Do you remember saddle shoes and poodle skirts? How about jukeboxes and cars with fins?

Sting Ray Anthony does — although he wasn’t born in the 1950s.