Do you remember saddle shoes and poodle skirts? How about jukeboxes and cars with fins?
Sting Ray Anthony does — although he wasn’t born in the 1950s.
But for Trinidad-born, Canada-raised Anthony, it was love at first listen.
His mother, as it happens, was a bit more modern than his father, who favored the standard bearers of the previous era, such as Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin. She was into rock ’n’ roll.
“When I was around 8 or 9, my mom turned me onto the rock ’n’ roll stuff,” Anthony said. He then proceeded to buy and listen to every Elvis Presley recording he could.
Anthony turned his love of music into a passion for playing. He started playing rock ’n’ roll music around town and was doing well. Then the movie ‘‘La Bamba’’ came out.
It was a biopic of the late Ritchie Valens, a young California musician who was hitting the charts in the early 1960s with songs that touched a generation. The movie starred Lou Diamond Phillips, and changed the course of Anthony’s career.
“I was already out there playing,” he said, “and when the movie came out, people started saying, ‘Hey, you look like the guy from ‘La Bamba.’’”
With his resemblance to Phillips, Anthony brings Valens’ music and more back to life.
For those who long to relive the ’50s and ’60s music of their own youth and those who are discovering it for the first time, Anthony presents a legendary lineup of songs of the era.
“I’ve been very fortunate to help keep Ritchie’s memory alive and play all kinds of rock ’n’ roll,” Anthony said.
He has been able to meet and work with several performers of the era and help introduce them to a new generation of fans.
“I’ve gotten to play on the biggest stages and befriend my heroes,” he said. “Just last week I met James Burton (known for working with Elvis). I’ve met and played with and befriended just about everyone who played with Elvis and in that era, including Chubby Checker, Bill Medley, Peter Noone, Frankie Avalon and even Valens’ sister, Connie.”
Perhaps the most touching meeting, though, has been Anthony’s encounter at a show in York, Pennsylvania. Gil Rocha, the only surviving member of The Silhouettes (Valens’ original band), was moved to tears of gratitude to Anthony for keeping Valens’ music alive.
“The bottom line of this whole thing that we do here is to keep the music and the memory alive,’’ Anthony said. ‘‘The music is dying out — the radio doesn’t play it anymore.”
Anthony said his show is old-school and entertaining. He talks to the audience and encourages them to sing along.
“You wanna get up and dance,” he said. “That’s why I’m here — to entertain you.
“It’s not a serious show. I like to have fun. That’s why I keep playing this music ... by the time you leave this show you’re gonna be rock and rolling out the door, bringing out the spirit again.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.