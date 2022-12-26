featured top story breaking Juvenile dies after shooting, another juvenile arrested on murder charge By STACY FAISON/The Lufkin Daily News Dec 26, 2022 Dec 26, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A juvenile died early Monday and another juvenile has been arrested and charged with murder in his death, according to Jessica Pebsworth, communications director for the city of Lufkin.The Lufkin Police Department arrested the murder suspect this morning at Pinewood Park Apartments, she said. The suspect was taken into custody without incident around 7 a.m.The gunshot victim was brought into a local emergency room around 1:45 a.m. by private vehicle and died from his injuries, according to Pebsworth.No further information will be available for release in this case due to the Texas Family Code, which prohibits the release of information involving juvenile offenders. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Jessica Pebsworth Juvenile Criminal Law Law Crime Victim Suspect Lufkin Police Department Gunshot Murder Suspect Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesFamily suing restaurant, TABC investigatingCity releases more details in triple-fatality crashTwo injured in incident at The Playground nightclub on East DenmanDunbar, Lufkin legend to receive NCAA’s Inspiration AwardMan receives 2 life sentences for September 2021 beating deathsManhattan Fine Dining to feed community Christmas Eve‘Every day it is a struggle’: Daughters deliver emotional victim impact statements after man receives 2 life sentences for September 2021 beating deathsBUSINESS ROUNDUP: New restaurant coming to 'Roost' in former location of The CatchTop 10 stories of 2022: Community loses key membersCities in Angelina County preparing for freezing weather Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
