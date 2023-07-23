Members of the community have one more way to show they care about the animals of Angelina County through KASA Korner, a new online thrift store created by the Kurth Animal Shelter Advocates, a nonprofit organization centered in Lufkin.

All proceeds from KASA Korner will go directly to support the animals of Kurth Memorial Animal Services and Adoption Center.

