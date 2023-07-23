Members of the community have one more way to show they care about the animals of Angelina County through KASA Korner, a new online thrift store created by the Kurth Animal Shelter Advocates, a nonprofit organization centered in Lufkin.
All proceeds from KASA Korner will go directly to support the animals of Kurth Memorial Animal Services and Adoption Center.
"KASA is very fortunate in having many dedicated volunteers that work with diligence," said Molly James, executive director of the KASA board.
Those wishing to shop can search for “KASA Korner” on Facebook and join the group. Sales are restricted to Angelina County, and pick-up is at 1020 McGregor Drive in Lufkin.
Recent items for sale included a dog house, clothing, home decor and goods, jewelry, accessories, coffee, cat- and dog-themed items and a pet grooming gift certificate that was offered for half-price.
In addition to the online store, KASA is hoping to present its annual Night Howls fundraiser in October, scheduled to coincide with National Adopt a Dog Month. Guests can expect a silent auction, raffles and barbecue sandwich plates.
KASA remains focused on its mission of providing veterinary care for sick and injured animals, assisting with transport costs to rescues and working to educate the community on animal welfare issues.
"All of our work is to benefit the animals of the shelter," James said. "We invite the public to visit KASA Korner on Facebook and happy shopping!"
Anyone wishing to donate items to be sold at KASA Korner can contact James by messaging her on her personal Facebook page or emailing her at longhornlass55@yahoo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.