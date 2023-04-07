MORGANTOWN, West Virginia — Wren Baker listed the qualities he was seeking in a new women’s basketball coach at West Virginia University, ultimately choosing SFA’s Mark Kellogg, whom he formally introduced earlier Wednesday.

First, Baker wanted a proven head coach who has won consistently on the Division I level. Based solely on winning percentage, there were only five in the Division I ranks who have won at a higher rate than Kellogg’s .780 winning percentage. In 18 seasons at different levels, Kellogg has never had a losing campaign.