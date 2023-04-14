featured Kenembeni claims All-America honor By GARY STALLARD/For The Lufkin Daily News Apr 14, 2023 50 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Angelina College’s continued to add to her impressive range of postseason accolades as she added a second All-American honor to her list. Angelina College’s Marie Kenembeni drives to the basket during a 2023 matchup. Kenembeni was named to a second All-America team. EMILIE DOERKSEN/For The Lufkin Daily News This past week, she was named to the NJCAA third-team All-American list.It was the second national honor as she was previously named a first-team selection on the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association list.She was also a first-team all-region and all-conference selection.Kenembeni, a freshman from Cameroon, averaged 12.9 points and 12.6 rebounds per game while shooting 35.2% from 3-point range.Each of the awards came for her freshman season.The Lady ’Runners finished in fourth place in Region XIV before falling in the opening round of the conference tournament.AC was 16-13 on the year and 9-7 in conference. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ac Basketball Sports Basketball Games And Toys Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLufkin man flown to Tyler hospital, three others taken to local hospital after multiple-vehicle crash on Highway 103 westPOLICE REPORTS: Authorities make 7 arrestsRecords: Child victim of sexual assault flees to stop alleged attacksLufkin man gets 90 months in prison for federal drug trafficking, firearms violationAirport manager offers insight into current traffic and expansion plansAngelina Community Theatre putting on ‘Little Shop of Horrors’POLICE REPORTS: Local authorities report seven arrestsAirport lease, interlocal agreement get green light in commissioners courtHundreds of children take part in city’s walk-thru Easter EggstravganzaDiboll ISD names lone finalist for superintendent post Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.