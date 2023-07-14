Marie Kenembeni

Angelina College’s Marie Kenembeni (14) has been selected to participate in the JUCO Top 40 All-Star event taking place July 20-23 at Clayton State University in Atlanta, Georgia. The sophomore from Cameroon has been named to two separate All-American lists.

 GARY STALLARD/For The Lufkin Daily News

Angelina College’s Marie Kenembeni capped her sensational freshman season with a host of postseason accolades, including appearances on two different All-American lists: the NJCAA All-American (Third Team) list and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (First Team) list.

All that after racking up First-Team All-Region and All-Conference in Region XIV.