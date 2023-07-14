Angelina College’s Marie Kenembeni (14) has been selected to participate in the JUCO Top 40 All-Star event taking place July 20-23 at Clayton State University in Atlanta, Georgia. The sophomore from Cameroon has been named to two separate All-American lists.
Angelina College’s Marie Kenembeni capped her sensational freshman season with a host of postseason accolades, including appearances on two different All-American lists: the NJCAA All-American (Third Team) list and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (First Team) list.
All that after racking up First-Team All-Region and All-Conference in Region XIV.
Now the Cameroon native will launch her Lady Roadrunner sophomore campaign a little early after her selection to play in the JUCO Top 40 All-Star event taking place July 20-23 at Clayton State University in Atlanta, Georgia.
Kenembeni finished the 2022-23 season averaging 12.9 points and 12.6 rebounds per game while drilling 35.2% of her three-point attempts.
For AC head coach Byron Coleman, Kenembeni’s All-Star honor makes the fourth straight season a Lady Roadrunner has participated in the biggest showcase event available for NJCAA women’s basketball. In fact, just this week he received a request to “borrow” Kenembeni’s jersey for display in a Hall of Honor.
Coleman said he believes Kenembeni has only begun tapping into her wealth of talent.
“She had a phenomenal year, first of all,” Coleman said. “Any time you make two different All-American teams in one season, that speaks highly itself. She’s still getting accustomed to being here and being so far away from home and family, but that’s a mental part. Once she gets through that, she’ll definitely be one of the top 15-20 players in the country next year.
“I think as long as she keeps working like she does, the sky’s the limit for her.”
