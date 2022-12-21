First of all, I could never say I love you, because I’m forever a Lufkin Panther. But coach King, I continue to admire the job you are doing in Longview. I recently went to your playoff game here in Lufkin and really and truly got jealous — because it wasn’t my Panthers — looking over at the fan support that used to be ours so long ago.

I’m not gonna hate on you because of your continually proven program there, coach King. I’ve heard interviews with him about his teams, not just this year, and not ones he’s talked about or given excuses for what he didn’t have as far as how young his teams are, injuries at certain positions, or stuff like he didn’t have the kids ready to play or it was the coach’s fault. All of which we’ve heard and will continue to hear in Lufkin. He just goes and competes.

Carl Kiel is a resident of Lufkin.