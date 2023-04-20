The Friends of the Library Spring Book Sale starts Monday at Kurth Memorial Library.
Linda Smelley, president of the Friends of Kurth Memorial Library, said the library receives more books than almost any other library in the country. She said there probably will be between 3,000 and 4,000 books for sale during the event, covering a wide variety of categories.
Paperbacks and magazines will be on sale from 10 a.m. to 6:45 p.m. Monday-Wednesday.
The members-only night will be from 5-9 p.m. April 27. Memberships are $5 and can be purchased at the circulation desk, Smelley said.
The general book sale will be from 10 a.m. to 5:30 pm. April 28-29.
Paperback books will be sold for 25 cents to 50 cents, while most hardback books will be sold for $1. Newer fiction books will be $3, she said.
Among the most popular titles are books about cooking, gardening and religion and Bibles, Smelley said. She said romance novels are popular with women, who may buy an entire year’s supply at a time.
There also are East Texans who are looking for anything written by a specific author to complete their collection, she said.
Money from the sale goes to support a variety of programs offered by the library, she said.
‘‘It’s a fun day,’’ Smelley said. ‘‘People will walk in thinking they’re not going to get anything and they are just shocked when they see what’s here.
‘‘Some people save their books and some people read them and get rid of them.’’
Smelley encourages residents to check out the sale because it’s a great opportunity to get books that would be more expensive elsewhere, she said, adding that books make great presents.
“You pick up that book and read it, and it’s a whole new world.”
Smelley doesn’t believe today’s children are asked to read as many books in school and, as a result, don’t know how to enjoy a good book.
‘‘We just want people to see what’s out there to read.’’
