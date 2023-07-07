CCERT meeting

For the third consecutive year, KSWP/KAVX hosted church and community leaders in preparation for hurricane season.

The Church and Community Emergency Response Teams has grown to more than 50 organizational members representing people across East Texas and western Louisiana. The purpose of the team is to coordinate communication to provide reliable life-saving and life-giving information should a storm or major emergency occur.