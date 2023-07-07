The Church and Community Emergency Response Teams has grown to more than 50 organizational members representing people across East Texas and western Louisiana. The group met recently to plan for the 2023 hurricane season.
For the third consecutive year, KSWP/KAVX hosted church and community leaders in preparation for hurricane season.
Among those in attendance was Nolan Smith, Oncor’s area manager, who discussed Oncor’s role before, during and after a storm or outage.
Also in attendance was Jason Hansford, senior meteorologist of the National Weather Service in Shreveport, Louisiana, who presented the NOAA hurricane outlook for 2023.
“It is looking good with El Nino in place, however, it only takes one hurricane to make landfall and cause destruction, which is why it is important to be prepared,” he said.
“KSWP and KAVX have been a part of East Texas for almost 38 years,’’ said Michelle Ross, president and general manager. ‘‘Working together in partnership with area civic leaders, nonprofit organizations and pastors is always exciting. As the team continues to grow, the more confidence we have that our communities will be served well in the event of an emergency.”
Contact Sarina DowLearn at sarina@kswp.org or (936) 630-3280 for more information.
