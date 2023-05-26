Brynn Davis

Angelina College right fielder Brynn Davis pins a Kaskaskia College runner at second with her throw during Thursday’s game. AC’s season ended with a 6-4 loss.

 GARY STALLARD/

For The Lufkin Daily News

OXFORD, ALABAMA — The team beat so many odds just to get to there, it just didn’t seem fair to stack a few more against them.

The 2023 Angelina College Lady Roadrunners, who qualified for the NJCAA Division I World Series despite having just 13 players on the roster, finally saw their incredible season come to an end with a 6-4 loss to Kaskaskia College in Thursday’s third round action in Oxford, Alabama.

