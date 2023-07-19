New SFA head coach Leonard Bishop has made an immediate splash this spring. Bishop and his staff have recruited and signed eight new Ladyjacks to join the team, for the upcoming 2023-24 season.
Trinity Slocum — Slocum is listed as a 5-foot-9 guard out of Whatcom Community College. She averaged 7.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and was named to the NWAC North Region All-Conference Second Team. Slocum is an excellent ball handler and an even better passer. Her flashy passing and ability to direct teammates into scoring position will be vital in another winning season for the Ladyjacks.
Jasmyne Boles — Boles is a 6-foot-1 forward who played last year at the University of North Texas. Before North Texas, Boles excelled at the College of Southern Idaho. In her first game last year, she recorded four points and four rebounds. Boles is excellent at getting into position for rebounds and inside scoring as well as adding some height to the SFA roster.
Trinity Moore — Moore is a 6-foot forward that played at Oral Roberts University for the last two years. In her game against Oklahoma last year, Moore had three rebounds, two assists, two blocks, a steal, and four points. Moore is an inside scoring weapon that will play a big role for the Ladyjack’s facilitators.
Ituau Tuisaula — Tuisaula is a 6-foot-1 center who spent last year at Peninsula College. She led the Pirates to the NWAC North Region Championship game and was named the North Region Most Valuable Player. Her offensive rebounding totals have stood out, as she set the all-time Peninsula College record for rebounds in a game (24).
Mimi Gatewood — Gatewood is listed as a 5-foot-6 guard who played in four games at Kansas State last year. Prior to Kansas State, Gatewood was a 2022 McDonald’s All-American nominee, helped the DeSoto Eagles to a 28-2 record and Texas 6A State title. Gatewood flourishes in the up-tempo game as an athletic lead-guard with a scoring punch.
Lydia Cooke-Wiggins — Cooke-Wiggins is a 5-foot-7 point guard out of John Paul II High School. She was awarded 6A First-Team TAPPS All-State, First-Team All-District and won the 2021-22 TAPPS state championship. Cooke-Wiggins averaged 12.5 points, 2.1 rebounds and two assists in her high school career. She is a standout ball handler with excellent scoring and court vision.
Mele Finau — Finau is a 5-foot-11 guard out of UC-Riverside. She averaged 4.5 points and 3.7 rebounds while starting 25 of 31 games. She had double-digit scoring performances against UCLA (10), Utah (15) and UC Sand Diego (11). She is a great defender on and off the ball.
Atalia Ballesteros — Ballesteros is listed as a 5-foot-11 guard out of Madrid, Spain. She is coming from Club Baloncesto Alcobendas. Ballesteros will be one of the Ladyjacks’ new offensive weapons.
She presents a threat behind the arc as well as the ability to drive through contact to the basket. Ballesteros’ size and ability to score make her a threat all over the court.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.