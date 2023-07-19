New SFA head coach Leonard Bishop has made an immediate splash this spring. Bishop and his staff have recruited and signed eight new Ladyjacks to join the team, for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

Trinity Slocum — Slocum is listed as a 5-foot-9 guard out of Whatcom Community College. She averaged 7.2 points, 6.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and was named to the NWAC North Region All-Conference Second Team. Slocum is an excellent ball handler and an even better passer. Her flashy passing and ability to direct teammates into scoring position will be vital in another winning season for the Ladyjacks.