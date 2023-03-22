The SFA Ladyjacks took a pair of games on Saturday to finish a doubleheader sweep of California Baptist.
The Ladyjacks took a 3-1 win in the opener before taking a 4-0 victory in the finale.
The first game of the day quickly turned into a pitcher’s duel as SFA’s Alexis Telford went toe-to-toe with CBU’s Alyssa Argomaniz.
Telford eventually got the win, pitching six innings while allowing one run on six hits with a strikeout. Brook Gainous got the win in relief.
The first score of the game did not come until the sixth inning which Mackenzie Bennett blasted her fifth home run of the season to put the ‘Jacks up 2-0. SFA’s third run came with the help of a CBU error.
CBU tried to mount a comeback in the seventh as they brought in a run, but Gainous closed the win. Bennett, Lexi Benson, Mikaelah Burkland, and Camryn Middlebrook each recorded two hits. Bennett led the team with two RBIs and Land recorded one.
The second game also saw the first three innings of the game go scoreless before SFA’s bats came alive in the fourth inning when Bennett and Gaby Garcia hit back-to-back solo home runs to put the ‘Jacks up 2-0.
Sydnee Hebert blasted a two-run home run to right center to double the ‘Jacks lead, 4-0.
The three hits recorded by SFA in this game were all home runs hit by Bennett, Garcia and Hebert. Gainous recorded her third complete game of the week, allowing six hits, no runs, and striking out two batters.
SFA will travel to Austin to take on No. 9 Texas at 6 tonight.
