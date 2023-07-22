ARLINGTON — The Western Athletic Conference (WAC) has released its women’s 2023-24 conference basketball schedule. The upcoming slate features each of the 10 other basketball programs in the WAC competing in a 20-game conference schedule during the 2023-24 regular season.

Conference play for the 2023-24 WAC basketball seasons will begin Nov. 28. Conference matchups will continue until the final day of play March 9.