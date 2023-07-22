ARLINGTON — The Western Athletic Conference (WAC) has released its women’s 2023-24 conference basketball schedule. The upcoming slate features each of the 10 other basketball programs in the WAC competing in a 20-game conference schedule during the 2023-24 regular season.
Conference play for the 2023-24 WAC basketball seasons will begin Nov. 28. Conference matchups will continue until the final day of play March 9.
The Ladyjacks will get conference play started with a Nov. 29 road matchup against Tarleton State. SFA will have byes Jan. 20 and Feb. 15.
After the trip to Stephenville, SFA will host ACU Dec. 2 before winter break. SFA will host UTRGV in the first game back from break Jan. 4. The first road game of 2024 will be at UTA Jan. 6.
The Ladyjacks will host Utah Tech and Southern Utah Jan. 11 and 13, respectively. SFA heads on a four-game road trip as they face off against Seattle (Jan. 18), Grand Canyon (Jan. 25), California Baptist (Jan. 27) and Utah Valley (Feb.1).
SFA will come back to Nacogdoches for a game vs Tarleton Feb. 3, then they head down to Edinburg for a matchup with UTRGV Feb. 8. UTA will come to the Sawmill Feb. 10 before the Ladyjacks head to Abilene to face the Wildcats Feb. 17. After returning from Abilene, the Ladyjacks will have a four-game home stand against; Seattle (Feb. 22), Utah Valley (Feb. 24), California Baptist (Feb. 29) and Grand Canyon (March 2). The final two games of the regular season will be on the road at Southern Utah March 7 and Utah Tech March 9, leading up to the conference tournament in Vegas.
