Jordan Harrison

SFA’s Jordan Harrison dribbles the ball up the court during Friday’s semifinal game against California Baptist in Las Vegas.

NACOGDOCHES — The SFA Ladyjacks fell in a 16-point halftime hole before a late comeback came up short in a 68-64 setback to California Baptist in the WAC semifinals Friday afternoon.

WAC Freshman of the Year Jordan Harrison led the Ladyjacks with a career-high 22 points. Kyla Deck added 12 points.

