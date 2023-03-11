NACOGDOCHES — The SFA Ladyjacks fell in a 16-point halftime hole before a late comeback came up short in a 68-64 setback to California Baptist in the WAC semifinals Friday afternoon.
WAC Freshman of the Year Jordan Harrison led the Ladyjacks with a career-high 22 points. Kyla Deck added 12 points.
Chloe Webb led CBU with 17 points, while Filipa Barros had 13. Leslie Finau put in 10.
The Ladyjacks jumped out to a 5-0 lead off a layup by Aiyana Johnson and a 3-pointer from Harrison. However, CBU answered with a 10-0 spurt to take the lead.
CBU stayed hot behind the 3-point line and took a 19-8 lead after the first ten minutes.=. In the second quarter the Lancers hovered around a double-digit lead until the 4:45 mark when they went on a 6-0 scoring run to extend their lead to 17.
CBU went into the locker room with a 40-24 advantage.
The Lancers held a double-digit lead for most of the second half until the last 5:30. SFA scored five unanswered points to cut the lead to nine. The Ladyjacks continued to fight but ran out of time as the Lancers moved on to the championship game.
SFA led CBU in points in the paint (30-28), second chance points (16-6) and free throw percentage (75.9-70.6).
Johnson finished the contest with nine points. Kurstyn Harden recorded seven points and six rebounds. Destini Lombard scored two points while Tyler McCliment-Call finished with one point. The Ladyjacks shot 19-of-65 from the field and 4-of-24 from three-point range.
SFA’s season comes to an end with a final record of 26-6 while California Baptist advances to the Western Athletic Conference Championship with a record of 19-12.
