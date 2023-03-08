Avery Brittingham

SFA’s Avery Brittingham (11) goes up for a shot in Saturday’s game against Grand Canyon University.

 SFAJacks.com

The SFA Ladyjacks will open the WAC tournament when they take on Sam Houston State on Wednesday afternoon.

Sam Houston is coming off an 82-81 win over Abilene Christian in the opening round of the tournament Monday night.

Tags

Recommended for you