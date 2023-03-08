The SFA Ladyjacks will open the WAC tournament when they take on Sam Houston State on Wednesday afternoon.
Sam Houston is coming off an 82-81 win over Abilene Christian in the opening round of the tournament Monday night.
The SFA Ladyjacks will open the WAC tournament when they take on Sam Houston State on Wednesday afternoon.
Sam Houston is coming off an 82-81 win over Abilene Christian in the opening round of the tournament Monday night.
The Ladyjacks are the top seed in the conference.
SFA will welcome back Lufkin graduate Kurstyn Harden, who has missed some recent time due to injury.
In the 23 games she has appeared in, Harden has been effective, shooting 62.5% (85-for-136) from the floor.
Even after missing seven games, she still has the fourth most points on the team. Harden will play a big role on defense as she will team up with Brittingham to recover the rebounds and block shots in the paint.
The winner of today’s game advances to the WAC semifinals where it will take on the California Baptist/Utah Tech winner at noon Friday.
Tip-off for today’s game is set for 2 p.m. Wednesday at Las Vegas’ Orleans Arena.
The WAC championship is set for 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Three Ladyjacks named to All-WAC team — Aiyana Johnson and Avery Brittingham were awarded All-WAC First Team while Johnson was awarded WAC All-Defensive Team in all-conference voting announced earlier this week.
Jordan Harrison was awarded Freshman of the Year and All-WAC Second Team.
Johnson averaged 13.9 points and 5.4 rebounds per game for the Ladyjacks. Meanwhile Brittingham averaged 10.4 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. In her first season in Nacogdoches, Harrison averaged 11.2 points per game and led the conference with 142 assists.
UT-Arlington’s Starr Jacobs was named Player of the Year.
In addition to those honors, SFA’s Sadaidriene Hall was a selection to the All-WAC Second Team on the men’s side.
He averaged 13.1 points and 6.7 rebounds per contest.
Sam Houston’s Qua Grant was named Player of the Year.
The WAC tournament is ongoing in Las Vegas.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.