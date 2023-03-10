LAS VEGAS — Aiyana Johnson and Avery Brittingham scored 17 points apiece to lead the SFA Ladyjacks to a 74-59 win Wednesday over Sam Houston State in the quarterfinals of the WAC tournament.

SFA Sam

SFA’s Jordan Harrison drives to the basket during Wednesday’s quarterfinal game against Sam Houston. The Ladyjacks face California Baptist in the conference quarterfinals at 2 p.m. today.

Tyler McCliment-Call had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds while Jordan Harrison added 13 points.

Tags

Recommended for you