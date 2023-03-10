LAS VEGAS — Aiyana Johnson and Avery Brittingham scored 17 points apiece to lead the SFA Ladyjacks to a 74-59 win Wednesday over Sam Houston State in the quarterfinals of the WAC tournament.
Tyler McCliment-Call had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds while Jordan Harrison added 13 points.
Johnson also recorded a double-double with 12 rebounds.
The Ladyjacks jumped out to an early 6-0 lead after back-to-back 3-pointers from McCliment-Call. SHSU tried to claw its way back, but SFA continued to pull away scoring the final four points for an 18-11 lead after a quarter.
The Bearkats scored the first two buckets in the second quarter to cut the lead to 18-15. With six minutes left in the first half, the Ladyjacks went on a six-point run with four from Brittingham and a layup from Kyla Deck.
SFA eventually went into the locker room with a 32-27 lead.
SFA extended its margin with a 9-0 run that included four points from Johnson, a layup from Brittingham and an Angel Scott trey.
The Bearkats scored the final four points in the third to cut the lead to 54-45.
SFA regained a double-digit lead with 7:59 left when Harrison knocked down a triple. The Ladyjacks hovered around a 15-point lead the rest of the game as they cruised past the Bearkats.
SFA led SHSU in most stats categories including, points in the paint (40-30), points off turnovers (11-9), fast break points (14-8), field goal percentage (46.6-33.3), 3-point percentage (45.5.-22.7), and free throw percentage (55.6-53.3).
The Ladyjacks will play in the semifinals at 2 p.m. today against fourth-seeded California Baptist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.