ABILENE — Jordan Harrison scored 19 points to lead the SFA Ladyjacks to a 66-53 win over Abilene Christian in WAC basketball action Saturday afternoon.
Lufkin graduate Kurstyn Harden added 11 points in 23 minutes for SFA (18-4, 8-2) while Avery Brittingham reached double digits with 10.
Maleeah Langstaff led ACU (10-11, 4-6) with 17 points and Aspen Thornton had 13.
SFA used an early 8-0 run for a 12-5 lead and eventualy led 19-13 after a quarter.
Abilene Christian briefly erased that lead before another Ladyjacks’ 8-0 run put SFA back on top. The Ladyjacks led 33-25 at halftime.
That lead grew to double digits late in the third quarter before Harrison ended the frame on a layup that put the Ladyjacks on top 52-39.
SFA led ACU in most statistic categories such as: points in the paint (42-26), second-chance points (13-10), bench points (22-5), field goal percentage (49.0-35.8), and free throw percentage (68.2-61.1).
SFA followed that up with a. 68-54 win over Tarleton in a game that had been rescheduled from last week.
Aiyana Johnson tied a career high with 28 points to go along with 11 rebounds. ‘Avery Vansickle added 11 points and Jordan Harrison finished with eight assists and six rebounds.
The Ladyjacks play at UT-Rio Grande Valley at 1 p.m. Thursday.
