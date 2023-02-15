NACOGDOCHES — Aiyana Johnson scored 20 points to lead the SFA Ladyjacks to a 79-66 win over Grand Canyon at the William R. Johnson Coliseum on Saturday.
SFA led GCU in almost every statistical category, including; points in the paint (40-34), points off turnovers (17-16), second chance points (17-13), fast break points (10-6), bench points (12-11), field goal percentage (53.8- 41.4), and 3-point percentage (35.7-6.7).
Johnson was followed by Jordan Harrison with 17, Avery Brittingham with 15 and Tyler McCliment-Call with 12.
Johnson also led the team with seven rebounds, followed by Brittingham who grabbed six. Brittingham led the Ladyjacks with six assists, followed by Harrison, the assists leader in the WAC, who recorded four.
Johnson recorded three steals, which is a season-high. Lombard and Brittingham also recorded two steals against the Lopes.
The teams traded blows early before SFA led 23-16 after a quarter and 36-28 at halftime.
Back-to-back layups late in the third quarter upped SFA’s lead to nine and the Ladyjacks pulled away from there for the win.
The Ladyjacks (21-4, 11-2) will be flying to Utah next week for matchups against Utah Tech and Southern Utah. Utah Tech is up first at 8 p.m. Thursday. Grand Canyon fell to 17-7 overall and 9-4 in WAC play with the loss.
