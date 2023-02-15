Ladyjacks basketball

SFA’s Avery Brittingham (11) goes up for a shot in Saturday’s game against Grand Canyon University.

 SFAJacks.com

NACOGDOCHES — Aiyana Johnson scored 20 points to lead the SFA Ladyjacks to a 79-66 win over Grand Canyon at the William R. Johnson Coliseum on Saturday.

SFA led GCU in almost every statistical category, including; points in the paint (40-34), points off turnovers (17-16), second chance points (17-13), fast break points (10-6), bench points (12-11), field goal percentage (53.8- 41.4), and 3-point percentage (35.7-6.7).

Tags

Recommended for you