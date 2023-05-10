We are excited to present our first Celebrate Students! Exhibition, which will encompass our entire museum. The Lufkin ISD Young Scholars will have more than 300 works on display in the Discovery Room, the Rotary Gallery and our hallways.

The Young Scholars program includes students from all primary and elementary campuses in Lufkin Independent School District and is led by Lisa Haglund.

Allyson Langston is the interim executive director of the Museum of East Texas.