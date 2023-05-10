We are excited to present our first Celebrate Students! Exhibition, which will encompass our entire museum. The Lufkin ISD Young Scholars will have more than 300 works on display in the Discovery Room, the Rotary Gallery and our hallways.
The Young Scholars program includes students from all primary and elementary campuses in Lufkin Independent School District and is led by Lisa Haglund.
Most of our large gallery will feature the works of 26 students in Denise Davis’ Advanced Placement Art course at Lufkin High School. Many of these students have been participants in Art Camp through the years, and we are proud of their accomplishments and continued interest in creating art and expressing themselves.
Works from freshman- and sophomore-level students in the Stephen F. Austin State University STEM Academy at Lufkin High School will occupy the rest of the main gallery. Suzy Jungmann is the coordinator of the program and has worked with students to create art, as well as several interactive displays, to inspire the artist in all of us.
Finally, award-winning works from the Houston Livestock & Rodeo Show student art program also will fill the hallways, thanks to Melanie Moses.
This exhibition will be open to the public through May 19, with a Showcase Reception from 5-7 p.m. today. We would love for you to join us as we celebrate our students and teachers with this school year end celebration.
Be sure to mark your calendars for 4 p.m. Sunday when the final feature of our Sights and Sounds Series with Angelina Arts Alliance, the Brave Combo, arrives in the plaza in front of the museum. Treat your mom, friend or neighbor to a free performance they won’t forget.
This Denton-based group has been making music together for more than three decades and, according to their website, they have “perfected a world music mix that includes salsa, meringue, rock, cumbia, conjunto, polka, zydeco, classical, cha cha, the blues and more. They are America’s Premier Dance band and a rollicking, rocking, rhythmic global journey.”
There will certainly be something for every listener to enjoy. One critic wrote of their performance: “Even if you come for the party, you’ll leave with something of a musical education.”
Please be sure to bring comfortable chairs to sit in when you’re not dancing. The group was featured this past April on NPR’s “World Café,” and you won’t want to miss seeing them live in Lufkin.
As always, our museum and these events are open to the public and free of charge. We are delighted to provide education and enrichment for all ages through programming and exhibitions of art and history.
On that note, registration is open for our summer Art Camp classes in Art Academy and Hands on History. Education curator Vicki Lunell has created a comprehensive course catalog for 3-year-olds through adult students.
You can view the schedule, classes and pricing online at metlufkin.org or come in to register for your classes from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Classes begin the week of June 5 and conclude July 30.
We are proud of our long-standing Art Camp tradition and love having our museum filled with the sounds of happy and creative students. Have a marvelous May and come see us soon at the Museum of East Texas.
Allyson Langston is the interim executive director of the Museum of East Texas.
