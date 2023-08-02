Our Art Academy offered a full range of classes for students aged 4 through adult over an eight-week period. We held class almost every day of the week, including weekends, all of June and July. We are blessed indeed to have outstanding teachers, and we loved seeing happy campers throughout the summer months.
Huge thanks are due to Vicki Lunell, our education curator, who put together a wonderfully diverse range of classes and teachers to suit many skill levels and interests, and to our Art Academy staff: Eka Andriyana, Carol Athey, Stan Bohon, Stephanie Carcano, Sibyl DeGrolice, Brynn Linette, Linda Malnar, Diana Meade, Barbara Richert, Karina Sotelo and Gladys Swanson.
Our Foster Grandparents also have greatly enriched our program this summer as they have helped us manage chaos, lovingly served snacks and helped us all with their kind gestures.
We are grateful to the I.D. and Marguerite Fairchild Foundation, the Simon and Louise Henderson Foundation, the Ernest L. Kurth Jr. Foundation, the Moody Foundation, Lufkin Independent School District, the Junior League of Lufkin, the city of Lufkin, Visit Lufkin and our museum members for their support of our educational programs, and to the Museum Guild and funds from the Festival of Trees that raise scholarship monies for our students.
Mark your calendars and join us Saturday afternoon. At 1 p.m., retired foreign service officer and world traveler Angier Peavy will give a gallery walk and talk about her exhibition, “In Search of Wonder.” She will be available throughout the afternoon, and we know you’ll find her fascinating. We are honored she chose to share her treasures with us in the Discoveroom this summer.
At 2 p.m., our Art Camp exhibition and reception begins and continues through 4 p.m. You won’t want to miss the chance to meet Ms. Peavy, see all the beautiful creations our Art Academy participants have created this June and July, and thank our amazing art educators for a fabulous summer.
Our Angelina Photographic Association exhibition, “Only One,” remains on display through Sept. 17, and we still have free copies of their book, “A Day in the Life of Angelina County,” available to all.
After the big celebration closing our summer events, we are going to close our doors for a few weeks and do some work cleaning and refreshing our gallery spaces, hallway and loggia, and offices. Plan to join us Sept. 9 at our grand reopening, where you can see our new exhibitions featuring the works of SFA assistant professor Shaun Roberts in the large gallery and UT San Antonio assistant professor Juan de dios Mora in the Discoveroom.
We will be presenting new membership levels and perks along with opportunities to sponsor trees for the Festival of Trees. More information on that event to come as the date approaches.
It truly is an exciting time to be a part of the Museum of East Texas, and we hope you’ll join in the fun.
As always, our museum and these events are open to the public and free of charge. We are delighted to provide education and enrichment for all ages through programming and exhibitions of art and history. Have a marvelous end of summer and come see us soon at the Museum of East Texas.
