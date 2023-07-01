Award-winning Ohio State football writer Tim May — who covered the Buckeyes for the Columbus Dispatch for most of his 42 years at the paper and now reports on the team for Lettermen Row — has lived a life it seems most sports fans in Lufkin could only dream about.
But things aren’t always as improbable as they seem.
Like many here, May graduated from Lufkin High School.
Before moving to Ohio, he took classes at Angelina College.
And he was was the youngest sports editor in Texas in December 1973, when Lufkin Daily News editor Joe Murray took a chance on the 19-year-old, who was still in his first semester of journalism classes.
Murray — who won the Pulitzer Prize in 1977 with another young reporter he took a chance on just a couple years after hiring May — died at his Lufkin home June 25 at the age of 82.
“He was larger than life, in a lot of respects,” May said.
May was there when Murray “brought in the brash young cub Ken Herman” who shared in that Pulitzer win. And while the two young scribes became “running mates of sorts,” May also has plenty of stories of his time spent with the man who gave him his start in newspapers and stayed in touch with him for years after he left.
“Actually, I think he was more checking up on me than staying in touch,” May said. “I think he saw me as one of his projects.”
May had been covering high school football for the paper as a stringer for a few months when at the end of the fall of 1973, sports editor Brian Harvey was forced to make the switch to covering news in order to secure a requested raise.
Impressed with May’s work ethic — “and because I was a solid journalist there; I’d been doing it for three months!” May said with a laugh — Murray offered him the job.
“So he named me the sports editor. And my favorite part of it is, he goes, ‘Well, Tim, how much are you making at Pearson Furniture?’ And I was delivering furniture for a place that my former girlfriend’s dad owned, but I didn’t deliver furniture because of how much I was making at Pearson Furniture. And I said, ‘Well, I’ve been making a dollar ninety-five an hour.’ He reached out his hand and said, ‘Congratulations! You’re now making two dollars an hour.’”
But his connection to Murray and the The Lufkin Daily News actually began years earlier. An Alabama native who moved to Lufkin when he was 11, May lived on Rosewood Circle in the Inwood Terrace subdivision and had a paper route in the late ’60s that included Murray’s home.
“And I remember one day him coming out to get his paper, because I had to go down this cul-de-sac and come back, and he came walking out — I didn’t know who he was then — and he’s a pretty big guy. But he came walking out with a bathrobe half closed and these weird slippers on to get his paper.”
May and his brother Mike were good friends with Murray’s younger brother Ernie.
“Ernie’s one of the greatest people you’ll ever run into,” May said. “Of course, everybody always thought of Ernie as Joe’s son rather than his baby brother.”
May had just gotten into journalism after scrapping his initial plans to become an engineer. While he could “write a little bit,” he credited Murray with offering helpful hints, reading his work, marking it up and “doing all those kind of things to bring me along.”
“He kind of looked over me, and then when he hired Ken Herman, I kind of looked at it like Joe was sort of like this journalism professor who was teaching a graduate course to get Herman and me to learn the rudiments,” he said. “It was a cool place to work then because, basically, it was six days a week — we didn’t publish on Saturday. Of course, there was no online and all that kind of stuff. But we worked six days a week, and we were happy about it. And then it was fun working for Joe because he’d tell you when you screwed up, but he was more like a big brother than he was an over-the-top boss type who was always on your case. He wanted you to go out and get stories, but to put it bluntly, he was just a great guy.”
Because The Lufkin Daily News was a small-town paper, “you can’t have laggards, you know?” So Murray encouraged hard work but also “having a good time while you were doing it,” May said.
“That’s what I appreciated about him, along with a lot of other things. But just the help he gave me, encouragement, but also correcting maybe mistakes in judgment or things like that. Or maybe the way I was going at a story or covering the beat, because my predominant beat was Lufkin High School sports and all that kind of stuff. But I also was in charge of hiring a couple of stringers, which I had been the previous year, and he showed me the ropes of how to do that. And just kind of rudimentary stuff. But he was real patient, I guess is the word.”
But even Murray was prone to the occasional bout of writer’s block. When he was writing his column, he would wander around the newsroom and the advertising department, “and he wouldn’t be looking at anything or anybody.”
“And he’d come by my desk sometimes, and he’d like tap the desk when he walked by, but he didn’t want to talk. And he’d go into the advertising thing and just walked through the aisles. Then all of a sudden, you’d see his eyes light up, like he just figured out the segue or the transition. Then he’d go walking fast back into his office and start typing. It was hilarious. You know, he ran the paper, too. So he didn’t just write a column, as you well know, but it was a pretty cool staff then.”
May was a fan of those columns, which would eventually run in papers nationwide while Murray traveled the globe as a senior writer for Cox Newspapers. And he appreciated his editor’s gift for humor.
“The thing I think I like about his writing is it was like he was East Texas subtle, you know what I mean? He was East Texas subtle sometimes, and then sometimes he was overt in his humor. And the way he wrote made you laugh while you’re reading his column. And I think he was just naturally that kind of guy.”
When Cox bought The Lufkin Daily News from Harlon Fentress, who ran Newspapers Inc., in 1976, the staff all received “pretty damn good” raises.
“I wasn’t making two dollars an hour there anymore,” May said. “But Joe was part and parcel to seeing that that happened.”
And that wasn’t the only way Murray looked after his staff. When a story May wrote concerning controversial decisions in the hiring of two local coaches resulted in some blowback from the community, Murray supported his writer.
“Joe had my back and stood up for me, and I think he even wrote something at one point, if I remember correctly, backing the idea behind the story and how it was important to have that out there. And he goes, ‘You can’t ever forget things like that and act like it never happened.’ And he was real big on that. He was about as fair a man as they come, and he was strident in some ways. I mean, that was an interesting time to be alive.”
Murray urged his writers to use simple, clear language — “nothing fancy” — and pushed May to cover some news stories along the way. One of those was a feature on Congressman Charlie Wilson, who showed up at the office, sat down at a coworkers’ desk “like it was his desk — of course he was wearing cowboy boots — and he just leaned back, and he had his suspenders on, and I go, ‘Man, alive.’ Did Tom Hanks get this guy right in the movie! I kept telling everybody up here, ‘I interviewed that guy a couple times, and one time in particular.’ And I said, ‘Tom Hanks nailed this dude.’ And he really did.”
Another time, Murray called May into his office and said, “Tim, don’t get mad,” before proceeding to assign the sports editor to cover the 1976 Miss Lufkin Pageant.
And I said, “Man, why do I have to do this?”
And Murray told him, “Just wait — I think you’re really going to enjoy this. I set you up with an interview with the emcee. She’s coming to town a day early.”
The emcee just happened to be Farah Fawcett, who would later that year grace the biggest selling poster of all time in an iconic red swimsuit and star in the first season of the hit TV series “Charlie’s Angels.”
“I remember Joe told me, ‘Dress up nice, now.’ So I put on my very best leisure suit. It was this green, you know — oh, it was so ugly. But she came out, and she had on jeans and a fluffy top, and her hair was already made up at 7:30 in the morning. And I just went — I almost fell in the pool. I interviewed her by the pool at what used to be the Holiday Inn that was at the corner of John Redditt and 59 south. That’s where I met her and stuff. So I enjoyed covering the Miss Lufkin Pageant.”
Another plum assignment arrived when Murray received a call one day, got off the phone and said, “I know you’re gonna want to do this, man,”
“He goes, ‘The Goodyear Blimp America is going to spend the night.’ Like it’s an animal, right?” May said, laughing. “He said, ‘It’s going to spend the night at Angelina County Airport.’ He knew that I had soloed when I was 16 years old in an airplane, and he knew that I really loved flying but had kind of backed off flying at that point because of lack of cash and other things. But he goes, ‘I have arranged for you to take a ride on the Goodyear Blimp.’ And he goes, ‘And of course, I’m going to be expecting a story from it, OK?’”
May said Murray would often “throw these little plums your way.”
“He would kind of set them up. Like, you would think it was going to be something really bad, and then all of a sudden, it was something really good. He was really good at that.”
After working at The Lufkin Daily News for about three years, May left the job when his parents moved to Ohio, where he joined them to study at OSU. But Murray continued to stay in touch for the next decade, calling him and sending notes from time to time “when he would occasionally pick up on some things I was doing and things like that. And just to give his encouragement.”
And May never forgot the man who was so instrumental in launching what turned into a long career in sportswriting and who is such a key character in the many fond memories he has of his time at The Lufkin Daily News.
“He was extremely well known around town. He was a big guy; he wasn’t afraid. He didn’t go around throwing his weight around, you know what I mean? Unless it was necessary. He was one of those kind of guys. And if you needed a helping hand on something — and that meant whether you needed a helping hand on a paragraph you were writing or if you needed the helping hand of somebody answering your phone call — he took care of you. He was that kind of dude.”
