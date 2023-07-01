Award-winning Ohio State football writer Tim May — who covered the Buckeyes for the Columbus Dispatch for most of his 42 years at the paper and now reports on the team for Lettermen Row — has lived a life it seems most sports fans in Lufkin could only dream about.

But things aren’t always as improbable as they seem.

Stacy Faison’s email address is stacy.faison@lufkindailynews.com.