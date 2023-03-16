Latino literacy

The Latino Literacy program has four new graduates who have completed a six-week program that promotes literacy and bilingualism.

The program was a collaborative effort between the 21st Century-Texas ACE grant program and the Lufkin ISD Bilingual Services Department. Lufkin High School student volunteers in the Communities in Schools program helped with childcare so parents could attend sessions.

Sheila Adams is the executive director of communications and public relations for the Lufkin school district.